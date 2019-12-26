Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are engaged.

Khafi announced the good news on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with a picture of her and Gedoni hugging each other, while holding a piece of paper on which she wrote, “I said Yes”.

She wrote; "Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever. #MrsEkpataloading".

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija show, where they developed interests in each other as their relationship in the house became one of the most talked about during the show.

After the end of the Big Brother Naija season four, Gedoni in an interview assured fans that his relationship with Khafi is beyond the show.

The reality TV star said, “I see a future with Khafi outside the house. I don’t know how she feels but this is my thought. She is a keeper.”

In October, Khafi, who is a Metropolitan police officer in the United Kingdom confirmed her relationship with Gedoni saying, he is the salt of her life.

Meanwhile, fellow ex-housemates like Elozonam, Esther, Tuoyo, Enkay and the Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu have all congratulated the couple.