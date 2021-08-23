BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni welcome baby boy

The couple took to their Instagram pages on Sunday, August 22, 2021, where they announced the big news.

"Our Miracle is here, and HE is perfect🥰🖤💛 Thank you to everyone who joined our live gender and BABY reveal 😊 - SURPRISEEEEEE!!! " Khafi captioned a photo of herself and her baby.

On his IG page, Gedoni couldn't calm as he celebrated his wife and son.

"What a feeling..“My world in one frame” ( now I can relate to this saying). I feel so blessed that God found us worthy to nurture and raise one of His very own. #Gratefulheart #Godpikin," he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Khafi and Gedoni hit it off during the fourth season of the reality TV show.

They surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement.