BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni welcome baby boy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Khafi and Gedoni hit it off during the fourth season of the reality TV show.

Reality TV stars Khafi and Gedoni [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]

Former housemates of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija and couple, Gedoni and Khafi have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple took to their Instagram pages on Sunday, August 22, 2021, where they announced the big news.

"Our Miracle is here, and HE is perfect🥰🖤💛 Thank you to everyone who joined our live gender and BABY reveal 😊 - SURPRISEEEEEE!!! " Khafi captioned a photo of herself and her baby.

www.instagram.com

On his IG page, Gedoni couldn't calm as he celebrated his wife and son.

"What a feeling..“My world in one frame” ( now I can relate to this saying). I feel so blessed that God found us worthy to nurture and raise one of His very own. #Gratefulheart #Godpikin," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Khafi and Gedoni hit it off during the fourth season of the reality TV show.

They surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement.

They tied the knot the following year.

