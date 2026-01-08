Albums Turning 10 in 2026 You Need to Revisit

Here are some of the Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2026. These projects tell the story of the stars and sounds that shaped 2016.

2016 was a busy year in Nigerian music as the generation of stars who broke into the mainstream at the start of the decade had become household names. The Nigerian hip-hop scene was witnessing the rise of local rappers, street music was becoming increasingly dominant, and the soundscape was growing to accommodate greater diversity. There was also the entrance of new voices who were adding excitement to the scene and impacting the airwaves through mega hit records.

A trip back in time to explore the albums that shaped 2016 would treat a time traveller to stellar materials that consolidated the status of superstars, introduced new talents, and showcased the sonic diversity of Nigerian music.



Here are some iconic Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2026.

Aramide - Suitcase

Released on November 22, 2016, ‘Suitcase’ was Aramide’s debut album after years of building her alté profile with singles.



The project features collaborations with Sound Sultan, Ice Prince, Adekunle Gold, Koker, and Sir Dauda, with production from Cobhams and others. “FunMi Lowo,” especially its remix featuring Koker and Sound Sultan, earned her the Headies Award for Best Alternative Song in 2018.



‘Suitcase’ introduced a more polished, versatile side of Aramide, highlighting her ability to balance alternative sensibilities with mainstream appeal.

Kizz Daniel - New Era

Kizz Daniel’s debut album, ‘New Era’, arrived on May 14, 2016, and quickly established him as a distinct voice in Nigerian music. With hit singles like ‘Woju’ and ‘Laye,’ the album debuted at 8 on the Billboard World Album Chart.



Unlike peers aiming to imitate established stars, Kizz Daniel brought a fresh, melodic style that was enjoyable locally and internationally, earning Album of the Year and Best R&B/Pop Album at the 2016 Headies.

MI Abaga - ‘Illegal Music 3: The Finale’

Released on February 29, 2016, ‘Illegal Music 3: The Finale’ concluded MI Abaga’s mixtape series . Featuring Ruby Gyang, CKay, and Pryse, the album reflected MI's career and cemented his role as a Nigerian hip-hop pioneer.



The mixtape format allowed him to explore storytelling and lyricism without commercial pressure, making it a key reference point for aspiring rappers in Nigeria.

Falz & Simi - Chemistry

‘Chemistry’, released on October 27, 2016, was a collaborative EP that captured both public curiosity and critical praise.



The album was built on existing rumours of a romantic relationship between the duo following their release of hit singles ‘Jamb Question’ and ‘Soldier’. The project showcased the duo’s chemistry and narrative style, and remains a touchstone for how collaborations can define an era.

Adekunle Gold - Gold

Adekunle Gold’s debut album, ‘Gold’, released on July 28, 2016, helped define his alté-pop sound.



Featuring Simi and production from B Banks, Masterkraft, Pheelz, and others, the album gave us breakout singles like ‘Sade’ and ‘Orente.’ ‘Gold’ peaked at 7 on the Billboard World Album Charts and earned nominations at The Headies and Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Its overall sound helped establish Adekunle Gold as a key voice in Nigerian pop and contemporary indigenous music.

Olamide - The Glory

Olamide’s sixth studio album, ‘The Glory’, dropped on December 26, 2016. The project aimed to be a proper hip-hop album, featuring Davolee, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, and Phyno, with production from Pheelz, Young Jonn, and other notable producers.



Lead single ‘Who You Epp? (Refix)’ blended street energy with mainstream appeal, and the album debuted at 6 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Patoranking: God Over Everything (G.O.E)

Released on August 1, 2016, ‘G.O.E.’ was Patoranking’s debut studio album, arriving three years after his breakout single ‘Alubarika.’ Featuring Wizkid, Olamide, and Phyno, the album combined dancehall, reggae, and Afropop influences.



It peaked at 4 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and also earned a nomination for Album of the Year at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards.

Burna Boy - Redemption

Burna Boy’s Redemption EP, released on September 23, 2016, marked a turning point in his career. The seven-track project, including ‘Pree Me’, was heavily 90s-inspired and showcased his versatility.



The EP was a transitional period for the musician whose talent desperately needed a breakthrough moment.

‘The Playmaker’, Phyno’s second album, was released on November 1, 2016, under Penthauze Music. Featuring artists like M.I, Flavour, Onyeka Onwenu, Mr Eazi, Olamide, 2Baba, Burna Boy, and P-Square, the album blends highlife, hip-hop, and rap.



Standout singles include ‘Connect,’ ‘Ezege,’ and ‘Fada Fada.’ Nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year at The Headies, ‘The Playmaker’ highlights Phyno’s evolution from rapper to versatile artist capable of crossing genres seamlessly.

Brymo - Klitoris

Brymo loves to paint images that transport listeners to realms where they are compelled to confront their innate desires. On ‘Klitoris,’ he lavishly deploys his knack for storytelling and the exploration of the abstract to craft an album that restated his rising status as Nigeria’s music foremost thinker.

Reminisce - EL - Hadji

Reminisce released this album in 2016 before his pilgrimage to Mecca. Buoyed by the chest-thumping lead single ‘Asalamalekun,’ he went into this album in full rapper mode as he explores life through the lenses of a man who has experienced its unique complexities, thus fit to share valuable thoughts.



The album is a spiritual reflection of a man who has tasted success yet maintains the sobriety to appreciate the grit and struggle that shape life on the street.

Lindsey Abudei - And the Bass is Queen

When Lindsey Abudei released this album, it was considered an overdue project from a super-talented artist deserving of a place in the spotlight.



The critics ran out of superlatives to describe the album, which showcased the sheer level of artistry she carried. Across 12 tracks, the soothing ballads, indie pop, and folk exploration delicately carry listeners through its 50 minutes playtime.