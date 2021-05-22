D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

The event which took place on Saturday, May 22, 2021, was attended by several celebrities, friends and family of the celebrity couple.

Among those who graced the occasion were D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, Omawumi, Waje, Sola Sobowale, Sasha P and Praiz.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

In November 2020, the rapper announced that he had proposed to his fiancee.

Ikechukwu first announced that he was in a relationship back in September 2020.