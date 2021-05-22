RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Ikechukwu proposed to Ella in November 2020.

Ikechukwu flanked by his celebrity friends on his wedding [Instagram/OfficialPraiz]

Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu has officially tied the knot with his model wife, Ella.

The event which took place on Saturday, May 22, 2021, was attended by several celebrities, friends and family of the celebrity couple.

Among those who graced the occasion were D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, Omawumi, Waje, Sola Sobowale, Sasha P and Praiz.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

In November 2020, the rapper announced that he had proposed to his fiancee.

Ikechukwu first announced that he was in a relationship back in September 2020.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, he announced that they were done keeping their relationship a secret.

