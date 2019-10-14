Former Mr. Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubese has bid bachelorhood goodbye after he held a traditional nuptial ceremony with beauty expert, Anita Adetoye.

The couple recently had their introduction wedding with close family members in attendance.

Ikubese shared the video of the ceremony on his Instagram page on Sunday night, October 13, 2019.

The actor and model has decided to spend the rest of his life with Anita, who is the CEO of Anita brows and was featured as one of Forbes’ 30 entrepreneurs under 30 in Africa.

Anita is famous for working on top celebrities that include Toke Makinwa, Annie Idibia and first female winner of BBNaija, Mercy Eke.

Ikubese’s engagement with Anita is coming a few weeks after he premiered his first project as a filmmaker, Kyaddala in Kampala, Uganda.

Ikubese perfected his story writing abilities after writing some of the episodes of Basketmouth’s popular TV series, ‘Flatmates’, where he also acted alongside Yaw, Buchi, Senator, Kayode Peters, and Okey Bakassi.