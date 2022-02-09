RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kemi Adetiba is engaged!

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The filmmaker got engaged to her partner, Oscar in January 2022.

Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba is engaged.

The award-winning filmmaker took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 8, 2022, where she shared photos from her engagement with a lengthy post.

"We've taken some time to privately enjoy this moment and bask in the celebration of it all. However, we're beginning to understand it might be next to impossible keeping a lid on this for much longer," she wrote.

"After thinking long and hard, we ultimately would love for this announcement to be on our own terms and molded in our own true narrative. Plus, you all here have followed my journey from the start and lovingly root for me - Now if that isn't FAMILY, I don't know what is :)"

She didn't forget to share with her fans the exact date her soon to be hubby, Oscar popped the big question.

"So dear FAMILY, on the 28th of January in Ghana, delivered as a beautiful suprise and expression of love, and in the presence of some close friends and family, @oscarhemanackah asked that we spend the rest of our lives together, and I wholeheartedly said YES... without a single reservation," she revealed.

"I would like to add here, that every single friend or member of my family that conspired in this suprise proposal, should just be on the look out for my retaliation... Cos it'll be merciless!! 😏"

"Oscar and I shall share only as much of us as we're comfortable with. No more.. No less. We hope you will respect this, and bear with us in this regard.

"Thank you for the overwhelming love and kindness you will undoubtedly show us as we count down to more festivities and the rest of our lives together. There's not an ounce of anxiety in this place.

"Oh... And before you say it... Yeeeeeesss, he knows he's a very VERY lucky man 😝 but the beautiful thing about our connection and journey so far... Is that I know I'm a supremely lucky woman too. Please wish us well and keep us in your prayers 🙏🏾 Here's to New Beginnings!! ❤️ (*ps* We planning a REAL "Wedding Party" y'all 😉) ✌🏾️

Congratulations to Adetiba from all of us at Pulse.

