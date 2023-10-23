ADVERTISEMENT
Jay Jay Okocha and wife renew vows for their 25th anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They celebrated their anniversary and birthday in the Maldives.

Jay Jay Okocha and his wife Nkechi have been married for 25 solid years now [Instagram/Official_jj10]
Jay Jay Okocha and his wife Nkechi have been married for 25 solid years now [Instagram/Official_jj10]

The couple celebrated three milestones in the Maldives; their anniversary and their birthdays. Though their anniversary was initially in January, the pair decided to mark it by renewing their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on the shores of the beach.

In the viral videos, Okocha and his wife were seen dancing in front of a beautiful floral arrangement set on a stage on the sand, surrounded by loved ones. Nkechi wore a beautiful white gown paired with a flowing white veil placed on her hair, alongside a dazzling hair piece. Her hubby on the other hand wore a white shirt and a green pair of pants. The happy couple was then sprayed with rose petals as they walked back down the aisle, hand in hand.

Okocha and his wife also celebrated their 50th birthdays on the island, and they had fun doing it too. In another clip, Nkechi was seen getting her groove on in a sparkly black dress, while being hyped at the party.

The couple and their two children [thetattleroom]
The couple and their two children [thetattleroom]

The famous footballer got hitched in 1998 and have since been blessed with two children, a son named Ajay and a daughter called Daniella.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola
I grieved my dad for a long time - Seun Kuti recalls the loss of his father

Tems shares that her 'Me & U' single was created from a freestyle

Jay Jay Okocha and wife renew vows for their 25th anniversary

Kingdom Achievers awards full nomination list 2023

Award-winning producer Krizbeatz releases 'King of the New Wave' deluxe

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Rose May Alaba is bringing her cross-continental influences to Afrobeats

Davido, Rema, Burna Boy win at 2023 Trace Awards [Full Winners List]

Stars of 'Before 30' return for production of its sequel 'After 30'

