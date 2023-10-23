Jay Jay Okocha and wife renew vows for their 25th anniversary

The couple celebrated three milestones in the Maldives; their anniversary and their birthdays. Though their anniversary was initially in January, the pair decided to mark it by renewing their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on the shores of the beach.

In the viral videos, Okocha and his wife were seen dancing in front of a beautiful floral arrangement set on a stage on the sand, surrounded by loved ones. Nkechi wore a beautiful white gown paired with a flowing white veil placed on her hair, alongside a dazzling hair piece. Her hubby on the other hand wore a white shirt and a green pair of pants. The happy couple was then sprayed with rose petals as they walked back down the aisle, hand in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okocha and his wife also celebrated their 50th birthdays on the island, and they had fun doing it too. In another clip, Nkechi was seen getting her groove on in a sparkly black dress, while being hyped at the party.

Pulse Nigeria