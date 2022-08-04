RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from Mercy Chinwo's court wedding

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Music star Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa [Instagram/MercyChinwo]
Music star Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa [Instagram/MercyChinwo]

The court wedding took place on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Ikoyi registry.

The music star looked gorgeous in a white outfit while her hubby was dressed in a tuxedo.

The court wedding ceremony is coming weeks after their traditional introduction rites.

The private event took place on Monday, July 18, 2022, and was attended by close family and friends of the couple.

Among those who graced the private ceremony were Nigerian singer Banky W and his movie star wife, Adesua Etomi.

It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.

The music star's soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.

She has also had a stint in acting.

She landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson's film, House of Gold where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi among others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, claims he fathered a child with another woman

Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, claims he fathered a child with another woman

Check out photos from Mercy Chinwo's court wedding

Check out photos from Mercy Chinwo's court wedding

Ruger drops sultry video for 'Girlfriend'

Ruger drops sultry video for 'Girlfriend'

Prime Video Live in Naija

Prime Video Live in Naija

BBNaija 7: Fans defend Eloswag's outburst over clash with Chomzy & Bella

BBNaija 7: Fans defend Eloswag's outburst over clash with Chomzy & Bella

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Alibaba drags certain Nollywood actresses over their source of wealth

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

AVRS honours Olu Jacobs & Ajoke Silva with membership certificates

AVRS honours Olu Jacobs & Ajoke Silva with membership certificates

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Trending

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Israel DMW and Davido [Instagram/IsraelDMW]

'I'll serve you in another life' - Israel DMW promises Davido