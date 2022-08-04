Check out photos from Mercy Chinwo's court wedding

The music star looked gorgeous in a white outfit while her hubby was dressed in a tuxedo.

The court wedding ceremony is coming weeks after their traditional introduction rites.

The private event took place on Monday, July 18, 2022, and was attended by close family and friends of the couple.

Among those who graced the private ceremony were Nigerian singer Banky W and his movie star wife, Adesua Etomi.

It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.

The music star's soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.

She has also had a stint in acting.