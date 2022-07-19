RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Chinwo and Blessed
Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Chinwo and Blessed

The private event took place on Monday, July 18, 2022, and was attended by close family and friends of the couple.

Recommended articles

Among those who graced the private ceremony were Nigerian singer Banky W and his movie star wife, Adesua Etomi.

It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.

The music star's soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband to be, Blessed [Instagram/TheOfficialBlessed]
Mercy Chinwo and her husband to be, Blessed [Instagram/TheOfficialBlessed] Pulse Nigeria

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.

She has also had a stint in acting.

She landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson's film, House of Gold where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi among others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talented singer-songwriter Russy drops new single 'Fine Lady'

Talented singer-songwriter Russy drops new single 'Fine Lady'

MI Abaga announces date for his upcoming album

MI Abaga announces date for his upcoming album

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Burna Boy displays ruthless dominance on TurnTable Nigeria Top 100

Burna Boy displays ruthless dominance on TurnTable Nigeria Top 100

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

Portable says his life is under threat, denies affiliation with crime gangs

Portable says his life is under threat, denies affiliation with crime gangs

Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

Nigerian veteran singer Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]