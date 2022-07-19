Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Among those who graced the private ceremony were Nigerian singer Banky W and his movie star wife, Adesua Etomi.

It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.

The music star's soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.

Pulse Nigeria

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.

She has also had a stint in acting.