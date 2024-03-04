ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

Samson Toromade

The actress says men are conditioned to believe vulnerability is a sign of weakness, but wants that to change.

Beverly Naya wants to see more emotional men [Instagram/@thebeverlynaya]
Beverly Naya wants to see more emotional men [Instagram/@thebeverlynaya]

Recommended articles

The actress said in an interview with Nollywire that women appreciate sensitive men, while answering a question about the one thing she would change about Nigerian men.

The question was posed by Efa Iwara, her co-star in Insecure, the Benn Nwokike-directed film set to hit cinemas on March 8, 2024.

The actress first cheekily answered that cheating was the one thing she would love to change about Nigerian men, but withdrew that answer, noting that she has been "lucky in that department."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further noted that Nigerian men should learn to be more in touch with their emotions and forget social conditioning about showing their vulnerable sides.

"One thing I've noticed is that when a man is able to be vulnerable with a woman and can't explain how or when it happens, he's in love with her, he's gone. Men all over the world, but Nigerian men especially, are conditioned to believe vulnerability is a sign of weakness and I don't agree with that. I would love that to change and for men to embrace their vulnerable and sensitive side a lot more," the 34-year-old said.

The actress noted that women are typically insecure when they're not certain their partners like them, and question everything else about the relationship. She said this can be avoided if men understand women better and engage with them in a way that puts those concerns to bed.

"When a woman feels seen, she's going to move mountains for you. Cherished, seen, and protected those three things are crucial because it makes her feel like you value her.

"When a woman feels that way about you, she's going to do everything to protect you because she would never want to lose you," she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insecure deals with themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal and infidelity, and also stars Venita Akpofure, Ade Laoye, Demi Bawo, Anthony Azekwoh, and Micheal Ejoor.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda doesn't smoke weed because it messes up his body, mind

Bella Shmurda doesn't smoke weed because it messes up his body, mind

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

D'Prince's Jonzing World unveils its first female signee Bagetti

D'Prince's Jonzing World unveils its first female signee Bagetti

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nollywood movies and series to watch in March

These are the Nollywood movies and series to watch in March

Olamide leads African rappers with the highest streams on major platform

Olamide leads African rappers with the highest streams on major platform

Kanayo O Kanayo calls Mr Ibu 'Africa's Mr Bean'

Kanayo O Kanayo calls Mr Ibu 'Africa's Mr Bean'

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match

Ayra Starr studied international relations in a 3 year course.

It was like secondary school - Ayra Starr describes her university experience

Pasuma and his mother [Peoplesgazette]

I had to let her go - singer Pasuma opens up about losing his mother

Seyi Law says that he never explicitly asked anyone to vote for Tinubu [Instagram/SeyiLaw1]

Comedian Seyi Law says he never asked anyone to vote for Tinubu