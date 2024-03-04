Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

The actress said in an interview with Nollywire that women appreciate sensitive men, while answering a question about the one thing she would change about Nigerian men.

The question was posed by Efa Iwara, her co-star in Insecure, the Benn Nwokike-directed film set to hit cinemas on March 8, 2024.

The actress first cheekily answered that cheating was the one thing she would love to change about Nigerian men, but withdrew that answer, noting that she has been "lucky in that department."

She further noted that Nigerian men should learn to be more in touch with their emotions and forget social conditioning about showing their vulnerable sides.

"One thing I've noticed is that when a man is able to be vulnerable with a woman and can't explain how or when it happens, he's in love with her, he's gone. Men all over the world, but Nigerian men especially, are conditioned to believe vulnerability is a sign of weakness and I don't agree with that. I would love that to change and for men to embrace their vulnerable and sensitive side a lot more," the 34-year-old said.

The actress noted that women are typically insecure when they're not certain their partners like them, and question everything else about the relationship. She said this can be avoided if men understand women better and engage with them in a way that puts those concerns to bed.

"When a woman feels seen, she's going to move mountains for you. Cherished, seen, and protected — those three things are crucial because it makes her feel like you value her.

"When a woman feels that way about you, she's going to do everything to protect you because she would never want to lose you," she noted.

