Colleges of Education are more or less the third tiers of higher educational institutions in Nigeria.

The institutions were established primarily to train students to become teachers and lecturers. There are over 80 Colleges of Education in Nigeria but only 22 of them were founded by the Federal Government.

Here's the list of institutions that award Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) for students.

1. Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State.

2. Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

3. Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

4. Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State.

5. Federal College of Education, Kano, Kano State.

6. Federal College of Education, Katsina State.

7. Federal college of Education, Kontagora Niger State.

8. Federal College of Education, Obudu, Cross River State.

9. Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State.

10. Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State

11. Federal College of Education, Yola, Adamawa State.

12. Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.

13. Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos State.

14. Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State.

15. Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi, Kano State.

16. Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe, Gombe State.

17. Federal College of Education (Technical) (Female Only) Gusau, Zamfara State.

18. Fed College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State.

19. Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Yobe State.

20. Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State.

21. Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo, Oyo State.