List of Federal Colleges of education in Nigeria and their locations

If you want to study at any Federal College of Education in Nigeria, here's the list of all FG owned NCE awarding schools in Nigeria.

Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta

Colleges of Education are more or less the third tiers of higher educational institutions in Nigeria.

The institutions were established primarily to train students to become teachers and lecturers. There are over 80 Colleges of Education in Nigeria but only 22 of them were founded by the Federal Government.

Here's the list of institutions that award Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) for students.

1. Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State.

2. Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

3. Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

4. Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State.

5. Federal College of Education, Kano, Kano State.

6. Federal College of Education, Katsina State.

7. Federal college of Education, Kontagora Niger State.

8. Federal College of Education, Obudu, Cross River State.

9. Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State.

10. Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State

11. Federal College of Education, Yola, Adamawa State.

12. Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.

ALSO READ: List of Federal Polytechnic in Nigeria

13. Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos State.

14. Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State.

15. Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi, Kano State.

16. Federal College of Education (Technical) Gombe, Gombe State.

17. Federal College of Education (Technical) (Female Only) Gusau, Zamfara State.

18. Fed College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State.

19. Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Yobe State.

20. Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State.

21. Federal College of Education (Special) Oyo, Oyo State.

