11th Commandment:G.O says charging phones in church is a 'sin'

news

It looks like the famous ten commandments has been updated by a G.O who says charging phones in a church is a sin.

Bishop Michael Osagie, the General Overseer of Bible Believers Ministry located in Oluku, Benin, shared this new information during an interview on September 18, 2018, Vanguard reports.

Why charging your phone in a church is a 'sin'

According to this cleric, this is not just a sin adding that it is "against the laws of the church''.

Bishop Osagie explained why charging phones, notepads, touch lights amongst others during church service is worth condemning.

In his words, "Sometimes when I preach on the altar, I get distracted, because I see some of my members fighting over charging points. Am I amazed how believers of the gospel take the things of the Lord these days."

ALSO READ: Man Says Devil Sent Him To Destroy 10 Commandments

An usher named Ruth Ikoko has reacted to her bishop's announcement. She admitted to being guilty of the sin, revealing that she often goes to church to not just worship and praise God but also to charge her phone.

However, she explained that this is only due to the serious electricity problem in her area. She promised to stop 'sinning' as soon as the power situation improves.

She was supported by the cleric, who pleaded with the Edo government and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company do something about the poor power supply.