The business and benefits of catfish

However, the government's efforts at closing the supply - demand gap for table meat/fish providing a solution to food problems in Nigeria is one most important problem that is crying for products and related nutrients by establishing farm settlements have really changed the situation. It has become a task that government institutions alone cannot handle complementary efforts of the private individual/corporate bodies.

Catfish farming is highly practiced in most countries, located in the tropical and temperate regions of the world. In Nigeria, catfish is highly sought after freshwater fish because its acceptance cuts across language, tribe, religions and cultural barriers. However, the development of fish farming operation (catfish farming inclusive) is still a little above infancy in Nigeria, hence the demand for catfish far outstrip supply making catfish market a seller market.

Basic catfish farming operations requirements

Land: Fish farming as in other forms of farming, requires land, irrespective of the scale of your operation. The bigger the scale of your operation the bigger the land space required. The land in question must be well fenced or protected in order to secure it from encroachment by predators, erosion, industrial wastes and other things that may endanger the fish and enhance your investments. With respect to concrete ponds, they could be constructed in residential areas, even a residential compound as long as there is adequate space and it is fenced off to prevent children and domestic animals from drawing in the pond(s).

Water: There must be a good source of water, especially borehole, well, stream water, underground or any other water source free from chlorine, salt iron, oil or other dangerous chemicals and contaminants. As for streams and or spring water, it should be properly channeled and filtered as screened to remove predators.

Electricity: Alternative of power, especially electricity, generator or solar powered source has to be provided irrespective of whether there is government electricity or not, because you need electricity for water pumping and also lighting.

Benefits of catfish

Catfish contains Omega-3 fatty acid

Omega 3 fatty acid in catfish helps treat neurological and mental conditions, including memory loss, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and depression. It’s also linked to improving skeletal muscle strength and heart health.

Catfish contains vitamin B12

catfish has a high amount of vitamin B12 which protects the heart from heart disease, treats anemia and also improves mental health.

Healthy eyes

Recent research shows that the oil in fish protects and keeps the eyes healthy. It is beneficial for people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is a condition when the retina degenerates and vision becomes blurred.

Protect the lungs