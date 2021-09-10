Save time searching with Hank - The everyday finder device

Keys are the easiest things to get missing. They are tiny and easy to forget. Some days it feels like they intentionally grow legs and run away. One minute they’re on the table where you left them.

Next, they’re hiding underneath a pile of documents. It can be frustrating, waking up and getting ready to go to work, but your keys are nowhere to be found.

Same as mobile phones. It’s easy to leave your phone behind when you’re on the go or drop them somewhere and forget where, when you're juggling so many tasks. And mobile phones don’t come cheap these days.

The latest smartphones cost about half a million Naira! Imagine buying a new phone that costs that much and misplacing it right after.

With Hank, you do not have to worry about that.

Hank is a sleek, smart device that can easily attach to your valuables. It saves you the stress of searching for your items by helping you find them faster.

Once you notice your phone is no longer on you, whether you’re at home, a bar, restaurant, marketplace, or school, or you can’t seem to remember where you left your keys, your Hank device is the easiest thing to help you locate them.

And it doesn’t even matter if your phone ringer is on silent mode. When you press the Hank button, your phone starts to ring out loud and makes finding it easy. And with Hank attached to your key ring, all you need to do is open the Hank app on your smartphone, tap the button, and your Hank beeps to let you know where you left your keys.

How does Hank work?

So how exactly does Hank work? Easy. Hank works in 3 simple steps we like to call: attach, click, ring…

First, download the Hank app from your app store. Whether App store or Google Play Store. Follow the simple steps to sign up.

Turn on your Bluetooth and hold down the Hank button until your phone discovers it. Next, pair the Hank device with the item you want to keep track of: keys, TV remote, toy, phone, and many more options.

Now that your Hank and phone are paired, attach the Hank device to the item. And whenever you can’t find it, open the Hank app and press the button to help you locate it.

Hank does more than find these items. It also helps you find your pets. We know how our furry friends can roam. With Hank attached to their collar, you can pull out your phone, open the Hank app, tap and follow the sound of the Hank, and it leads you to where they are. The map feature on the app also leverages GPS tracking technology to pinpoint its location quickly, so you can trace them when they are not within range.

These are some of the ways Hank can help you save time searching. Get your Hank now at www.myhank.co and never worry about losing your items again.