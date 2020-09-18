You know that scenario where you are in a hurry to finish up all your data for a validity period because if you do not, that data is gone and you have to renew afresh?

Cool.

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has declared that all unused subscriber data has to be rolled over. In other words, quashing one’s data for a period because they can’t exhaust them, is now outlawed.

Unused data by telecom subscribers must be rolled over in subsequent subscriptions, the NCC has said.

Spokesperson for the NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, says the agency reached the decision at the regular bi-annual meeting with senior executives of telecommunication companies on complaints management.

The meeting, which held virtually, focused on consumer relations and complaint management processes.

NCC boss, Umar Garba Danbatta delivers opening speech at the 1st virtual Telecom's Consumer Parliament (TCP). [Twitter/@NgComCommission]

The commission and telecom service providers will now hold follow-up discussions on the fair usage policy on unlimited data bundles/data rollover.

This will provide a clearer explanation and better understanding of the processes and procedures of the policy for the benefit of all consumers.

“The commission hereby wishes to restate that its direction of June 2018 to service providers to commence implementation of data rollover from 26 June 2018, remains in force,” the statement from the NCC reads.

“In other words, a subscriber’s unused data must be rolled over to his/her subsequent data subscription. Therefore, the commission urges service providers to continue to inform and educate subscribers on the procedures and processes for data rollover,” it added.