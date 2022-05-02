Reasons to own or invest in bitcoin mining rigs

A Bitcoin mining rig refers to an arrangement of Bitcoin hardware elements like CPU, FPGA, GPU, or ASIC for performing the crypto mining process. As this cryptocurrency gains traction, interest in it isn’t going away. More individuals and organizations know they can invest in this virtual currency directly by purchasing it on platforms like https://bitcoin-investor.app with fiat money. However, some investors opt for the mining option.

Bitcoin miners run this cryptocurrency’s network. They are the vital backbone of the Bitcoin protocol because they secure and validate transactions on the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. Apart from producing Bitcoins at a discount to the current market price, miners hold the crypto-asset on their balance sheets.

Currently, many miners are publicly available and listed for purchase in conventional retirement accounts. Nevertheless, investing in a Bitcoin miner could have similar risks and volatility to investing in the cryptocurrency itself. However, miners could outperform this crypto asset in the long term. You might want to own or invest in Bitcoin miners for these reasons.

Bitcoin Mining Rigs Compare to Modern Payment Processors

Miners collect or receive the transaction fees that users pay for transacting with Bitcoin. An investor can perceive the transaction fees that Bitcoin miners receive as what MasterCard, Capital One, and Visa get. The continued increase in transaction volumes means the costs will also grow for the miners who continue to validate the network.

Transaction fees may not be the rewards’ bulk for the miners. However, they could also scale as the network grows. Therefore, investing in mining rigs could expose you to the Bitcoin network’s usage tailwind.

Limited Sales by Public Crypto Companies

Significant Bitcoin supply constraint has prompted public companies to hold their mined coins instead of selling them. Consequently, these companies have massive crypto positions on balance sheets.

The share prices for these companies continue to increase geared to Bitcoin’s price. And this presents a chance for investors to benefit from investing in Bitcoin mining rigs instead of buying the crypto asset itself. The significant Bitcoin ownership by the miners and operational exposure to this cryptocurrency could profit investors.

Additionally, investing in Bitcoin mining rigs could lead investors to own more coins by proxy for the money they invest in mining stocks than purchasing the asset directly. Although some miners have embraced the holding strategy, some sell their new coins. Therefore, an investor interested in enhancing cash flow might find the variation between decisions by management teams to sell or hold new coins vital when choosing to invest in miners.

Dollar-Cost Averaging by Bitcoin Miners

Bitcoin mining rigs acquire coins in a cost-effective method because of their operations. Bitcoin miners have necessary expenses, including establishing the infrastructure, paying electricity bills, and buying special computers. Correct inputs management allows the operators to mine the cryptocurrency at an average cost of about $6,000 to $10,000 per coin. What’s more, mining rigs generate new coins daily.

Miners use their access to low-cost power and scale effectively to mint new coins at a 75% discount to the market price of about $45,000. Currently, the world has an outstanding 18.9 million Bitcoins, and the total supply can’t exceed 21 million coins. Miners are constantly competing for market share for the remaining coins.

Parting Shot

While buying Bitcoins directly and holding them in the crypto wallet is a straightforward investment approach, working with mining rigs could yield good returns. Nevertheless, investors should identify reliable miners to work with to boost their gains.

---