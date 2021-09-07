Quickteller Business: Strengthening SMEs in Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

One of the tools shared was the Quickteller Business platform. The platform promises to facilitate business transactions and reduce the hassles encountered by business owners, especially those unfamiliar with the terrain of technology.

On the platform, business owners are assured of the ease of usage; from registration to setting up their own storefront to the increased visibility it gives them, especially through its social selling feature which leverages the use of social media to boost the visibility of businesses, as more business today use the power of social media to reach out to their customers.

On other features of the platform, Head, Sales, SMEs and Merchant Acquiring, Interswitch, Jeffrey Williams-Edem, explained that business owners would enjoy swift payment receipt, wider payment options, and proper data storing.

The over 2,000 attendees discovered new ways to manage their finances and grow their customer base using tried and true methods without compromising their business principles. Events such as this have never been more important as the country's backbone remains small businesses.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) account for 48 percent of the country's GDP, and many face challenges, including on the best way to scale their businesses, and this event proved a useful resource to those who attended.

Not missing out on the opportunity to serve this niche, the Quickteller Business team ensured that the needs of these business owners - although not limited to this market, as larger corporations are also covered – are met.