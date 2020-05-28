The average prices of many food items increased across Nigeria in April 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to its Selected Food Price Watch data published on Wednesday, May 28, the NBS said the average price of one kilogram of imported high quality rice increased to N471.84 in April from N438.66 in March 2020, a year-on-year increase of 31.97% and month-on-month increase of 7.56%.

When President Muhammadu Buhari shut land borders last September, he blamed it on smugglers who transported foreign rice into the country.

He also said the closure would boost the sale and consumption of rice produced by local farmers.

However, the average price of one kilogram of local rise also increased to N342.49 in April, a year-on-year increase of 21.12%, and month-on-month increase of 9.39%.

The average price of one kilogram of frozen chicken increased marginally to N1958.10, a 0.88% month-on-month increase; while the average price of one kilogram of chicken feet increased to N711.61, a 2.88% month-on-month increase.

The average price of one dozen medium-sized agric eggs increased year-on-year by 2.04% and month-on month by 3.38% to N476.72 in April.

The average price of one kilogram of brown beans also increased to N277.05, a 3.45% month-on-month increase; while the average price of one kilogram of white beans also increased to N250.33, a 3.55% month-on-month increase.

Similarly, the average price of one kilogram of yam tuber increased month-on-month by 11.63% to N230.09 in April.

The NBS also stated in its report that the average price of white garri increased to N190.23 in April, a 15.57% month-on-month increase, while the average price of yellow garri increased to N211.83, a 10.09% month-on-month increase

The NBS conducted its study using prices collected across all the 774 local government areas across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The agency reported last week that Nigeria's inflation rose for the eight consecutive month in April as the consumer price index increased by 12.34% (year-on-year), the highest since 12.48% was recorded in April 2018.