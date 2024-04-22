First Bank announces appointment of Olusegun Alebiosu as acting CEO

Adeduntan tendered his resignation on April 20, departing eight months before his contract was due to conclude. Adeduntan has served as CEO since 2016.

FBN Holdings announced on Sunday that Alebiosu has been appointed to a new role, effective immediately, pending approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Alebiosu has been with FirstBank since 2016 and was previously the executive director and chief risk officer.

With over thirty years in the banking industry, FBN Holdings believes Alebiosu is equipped to help the bank achieve its strategic goals.

A caption from the official Facebook handle of FBN Holdings reads, “Join us in congratulating Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, who has been appointed the acting CEO of our 130-year institution by the Board of Directors.

“He was the executive director, chief risk officer, and executive compliance officer until this appointment in January 2022.

Prior to that, he was the Group Executive/ Chief Risk Officer, a position he held since 2016.

“The Board of Directors expressed gratitude to Dr Adeduntan for his exemplary leadership in the last nine years, during which he superintended the transformation and growth of the Bank and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

Alebiosu’s career profile

According to FBN Holdings, Segun brings over 28 years of extensive banking and financial services expertise to FirstBank’s Executive Management team. This expertise encompasses various areas such as credit risk management, financial planning, corporate and commercial banking, and project financing.

He began his professional journey in 1991 at Oceanic Bank Plc. (now EcoBank Plc.) and held significant roles before joining FirstBank in 2016, including Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Chief Credit Risk Officer at African Development Bank Group, and Group Head, Credit Policy, and Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

Segun holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, and another in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

