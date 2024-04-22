ADVERTISEMENT
First Bank announces appointment of Olusegun Alebiosu as acting CEO

Segun Adeyemi

His professional career commenced in 1991 at Oceanic Bank Plc. (which is now EcoBank Plc.), where he occupied various important positions. He later transitioned to FirstBank in 2016, taking on notable organisational roles.

Olusegun Alebiosu [Facebook/Getty Images]
Olusegun Alebiosu [Facebook/Getty Images]

Adeduntan tendered his resignation on April 20, departing eight months before his contract was due to conclude. Adeduntan has served as CEO since 2016.

FBN Holdings announced on Sunday that Alebiosu has been appointed to a new role, effective immediately, pending approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Alebiosu has been with FirstBank since 2016 and was previously the executive director and chief risk officer.

With over thirty years in the banking industry, FBN Holdings believes Alebiosu is equipped to help the bank achieve its strategic goals.

A caption from the official Facebook handle of FBN Holdings reads, “Join us in congratulating Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, who has been appointed the acting CEO of our 130-year institution by the Board of Directors.

“He was the executive director, chief risk officer, and executive compliance officer until this appointment in January 2022.

Prior to that, he was the Group Executive/ Chief Risk Officer, a position he held since 2016.

“The Board of Directors expressed gratitude to Dr Adeduntan for his exemplary leadership in the last nine years, during which he superintended the transformation and growth of the Bank and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

L-R: Olusegun Alebiosu, as Chief Risk Officer, FBN; Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director FBN; Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications; Demola Mumuney, Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938; Tunde Owolabi, Group Executive, Retail Banking (Lagos & West); Anthony Oboh, Vice-Captain, Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section at the Press Conference of the 60th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, held on Wednesday at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos. [FBN/Facebook]
L-R: Olusegun Alebiosu, as Chief Risk Officer, FBN; Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director FBN; Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications; Demola Mumuney, Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938; Tunde Owolabi, Group Executive, Retail Banking (Lagos & West); Anthony Oboh, Vice-Captain, Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section at the Press Conference of the 60th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, held on Wednesday at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos. [FBN/Facebook] Olusegun Alebiosu Pulse Nigeria

According to FBN Holdings, Segun brings over 28 years of extensive banking and financial services expertise to FirstBank’s Executive Management team. This expertise encompasses various areas such as credit risk management, financial planning, corporate and commercial banking, and project financing.

He began his professional journey in 1991 at Oceanic Bank Plc. (now EcoBank Plc.) and held significant roles before joining FirstBank in 2016, including Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Chief Credit Risk Officer at African Development Bank Group, and Group Head, Credit Policy, and Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

Segun holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, and another in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

FBN Holdings also noted that Alebiosu is affiliated with several professional organizations, including being a fellow at the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), an associate at the Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM), and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs.

