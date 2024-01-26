ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Oghenerume Progress

Looking for simple codes to carry out your daily bank transactions? We've got you covered! Check out these Nigerian banks USSD codes to carry out your transactions hassle-free.

Millions of Nigerians use the USSD channel to execute financial transactions [Pulse]
Months ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that it has plans to ensure that Nigeria finally becomes a cashless society.

One major way to achieve this is the use of USSD codes for different Nigerian banks.

USSD, which means Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, is a communications protocol used by mobile phones to communicate with the mobile network operator's computers.

Every Nigerian bank now has these USSD codes giving Nigerians the ease of doing electronic transactions at their convenience.

Armed with these Nigerian banks USSD codes, you can easily make financial transactions such as transfer money, recharge your phone, check account balance, e.t.c. One advantage of using Nigerian banks USSD codes is that you can easily conduct these financial transactions even when you do not have an internet connection on your phone.

So, if you are wondering, here are Nigerian Banks USSD codes in 2024;

Guaranty Trust Bank popularly known as GTBank has a unique USSD code for customers to conduct financial transactions. This code is *737#.

This GTBank USSD code allows customers to;

Check account balance by dialling - *737*6*1#

Send money to other GTBank accounts by dialling - *737*1*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

Recharge your phone with airtime by dialling *737*Amount#.

Open a new account by dialling - *737*0#.

You can also use the GTBank USSD code to pay utility bills by dialling -*737*50*Amount*Unique Reference Number#.

First City Monument Bank popularly known as FCMB offers its customers the USSD code - *329# to conduct different transactions.

With this Nigerian bank USSD code from FCMB you can;

Check your account balance - *329*0#

Transfer money - *329*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

Recharge your phone - *329*Amount#.

Pay bills - *329*Amount*Merchant Code#

For those who have a United Bank for Africa (UBA) bank account, you can use the USSD code - *919# to conduct financial transactions.

Here's how;

To check your account balance - *919*00#

To transfer money - *919*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

Buy airtime - *919*Amount#.

Bill payments - *919*30*Biller Code*Amount#.

*770# is the official USSD code Fidelity Bank’s USSD services.

Here's how to use it to conduct different transactions;

Account balance - *770*0#

Transfer money - *770*Recipient’s Account Number*Amount#.

Airtime top-up - *770*Amount#.

Bill payments - *770*Merchant Code*Amount#.

For Access Bank users, the official USSD code for financial transactions is - *901#

With this USSD code from Access Bank, you can;

Check your account balance - *901*00#

Transfer funds - *901*Amount*Recipient's Account Number#

Recharge your phone - *901*Amount#

Open an account: *901*0#

*945# is the official USSD code for ALAT Bank (Wema) customers to conduct financial transactions.

Here's how;

Check your account balance: *945*0#

Transfer funds - *945*Amount*Recipient's Account Number#

Recharge your phone - *945*amount# for self-recharge and *945*Phone Number*Amount# to recharge other lines.

Data top-up - *945*9#

Open an account - *945*1#

Electricity bill - *945*24#

For those using Ecobank, you can simply dial the USSD code - *326# to conduct different financial transactions

See the details below;

Check your account balance - *326*0#

Transfer funds - Dial *326#, select 6 then 4 and follow prompts to send money to any Ecobank Account

Recharge your phone - *326*Amount#

Utility bills - *326#, select 4 then 1 and follow the prompts

First bank users can easily conduct financial transactions using the USSD code - *894#.

Here's how;

Transfer money - Dial *894*Amount*Account Number#

Airtime top-up - Dial *894*Amount# for self-recharge and *894*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others.

Data top-up - Dial *894*2# (Self) and *894*2*Recipient's phone number # (Others)

Bill payments - *894*3Customer's unique ID#

To check your statement - Dial *894*Account Number#

*745# is the USSD code Heritage Bank users can dial to conduct financial transactions using their phones.

Using this code, you can;

Check your account balance - *745*0#

Transfer funds - *745*1*Amount*Account Number# to transfer to Heritage Bank users and *745*2*Amount*Recipient's Account Number# for other bank users

Recharge your phone - *745*amount# for self-recharge and *745*Phone Number*Amount# to recharge other lines.

Bet9ja top up - 745*222*Bet9jaUserID*Amount#

For those using Keystone bank, you can simply dial the USSD code - *7111# to conduct different financial transactions.

See the details below;

Open an account - *7111#

Check your account balance- *7111*00#

Transfer funds - *7111*Amount*Account Number# to transfer to Keystone bank account and *7111*Amount*Recipient's Account Number# for other bank accounts.

Recharge airtime: *7111*Amount# for self-recharge and *7111*Amount*Phone Number# to buy for others

Pay bills - *7111# > select other services#

For Access Bank users, the official USSD code for financial transactions is - *833#.

With this USSD code from Polaris Bank, you can;

Check your account balance: *833*6#

Transfer funds - Dial *833*Amount*Account Number# from your phone and then follow the on-screen prompts.

Recharge your phone: *833*Amount# for self-recharge and *833*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others

Open an account: *833*1#

Bill payment- *833*2#

Stanbic IBTC bank users can easily conduct financial transactions using the USSD code - *909#.

Here's how;

To open an account - *909*0#

Transfer money - *909*11*Amount*Account Number# for Stanbic IBTC bank account and *909*22*Amount*Person's Account Number# to transfer to other banks.

Airtime top-up - Dial *909*Amount# for self-recharge and *909*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others.

Bill payments - **909# then select Pay bill

To check your account balance - *909*1*1# or *909# > 2

For Sterling Bank users, the official USSD code for financial transactions is - *822#.

With this USSD code from Polaris Bank, you can;

Check your account balance - *822*6#

Transfer funds - Dial *822*Amount*Account Number# from your phone and then follow the on-screen prompts.

Recharge your phone - *822*Amount# for self-recharge and *822*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others

Open an account - *822*7#

Bill payment - *822*BillerCode*UniqueCode*Amount#

To manage your cards - *822*19#

Union bank users can easily conduct financial transactions using the USSD code - *826#.

Here's how;

Transfer money - *826*1*Amount*Account Number# for Union bank account and *826*2*Amount*Person's Account Number# to transfer to other banks.

Airtime top-up - Dial *826*Amount# for self-recharge and *826*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others.

Data top-up - *826*9#

To check your account balance - *826*4#

To request for loans - *826*41#

To block an account on your phone number - *826*6# and to block using another phone number, dial - *826*6*mobile number#

For those who have a Unity bank account, you can use the USSD code - *7799# to conduct financial transactions.

Here's how;

Transfer money - *7799*1*Amount*Account Number# for Unity bank account and *7799*2*Amount*Person's Account Number# to transfer to other banks.

Airtime top-up - Dial *7799*Amount# for self-recharge and *7799*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others.

To block an account on your phone number - 7799*9*Phone Number#

Bet9ja wallet funding - *7799*403*Bet9ja ID*amount#

Zenith bank users can easily conduct financial transactions using the USSD code - *966#.

Here's how;

Check zenith bank account number - *966*0#

Airtime top-up - Dial *966*Amount# for self-recharge and *966*Amount*Phone Number# to recharge for others.

To check your account balance - *966*00#

To increase daily transaction limit - *966*60#

Now you know the Nigerian banks USSD codes for 2024, it is important to note that these codes will only work if you dial them using the phone number linked to the bank account.

