Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured investors that his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment, including provision of infrastructure, so that industries can continue to thrive in the state.

Okowa gave the assurance on Thursday, December 14, 2021 at the ground-breaking of DELFRASCO Industries Limited, Tower Manufacturing and Testing, Industrial Fabrication and Hot Dip Galvanising Facility in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He praised Issele-Uku community for its support and cooperation with the state government, and commended the project partners, Delta Investment and Development Agency (DIDA) for their commitment and tenacity.

"The location of this industry demonstrates your confidence in Project Nigeria, while giving fillip to our administration’s industrialization drive. It is my earnest expectation that this project will flourish, and that God will reward you abundantly for taking the bull by the horn," the governor said.

"Upon completion, this will be Nigeria’s and indeed, Africa’s first and largest multi-industry local content industrial complex, providing products and services to power, oil and gas, telecom, agriculture and other industries.

"Major customers are expected to include Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigeria LNG Train 7 Projects, EPC Contractors in Energy and Infrastructure Projects and telecom infrastructure providers.

Gov Okowa of Delta State at the ground-breaking of DELFRASCO Industries Limited, Tower Manufacturing and Testing, on Thursday, December 14, 2021 (Delta Oress corps)

"It is envisaged to meet the present and future demand for tower manufacturing in Nigeria as well as the whole of Africa, and contribute positively to the socio-economic development of Delta State and Nigeria," Okowa added.

He listed the benefits of the project as being a hub for power transmission technology, creation of over 1,000 direct jobs, generating foreign currency earnings for Nigeria through export of towers to other parts of Africa, development and training of Nigerian manpower, amongst others.

The governor stated that Delta remains Nigeria’s gas and energy capital, holding about 40 per cent of the country’s gas reserves and supplying over 50 per cent of its daily gas production.

"This administration will continue to create the enabling environment for companies and industries to thrive and provide gainful employment for our youths in a safe, secure, and supportive environment.

"I am particularly pleased with the manpower development component of this project as it will complement the various skills training and entrepreneurship development programmes of this administration," the governor said.

He said that the coming of DELFRASCO Industries Limited is another example of his administration’s commitment to diversifying the economy of Delta and enhancing its business competitiveness.