Nigeria's inflation marginally drops for the 1st time since 2019

The CPI/Inflation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, May 17 showed that headline inflation dropped to 18.12% (year-on-year) last month, 0.05 points less than the 18.17% reported in March.

When food inflation hit 22.95% in March, it was the highest recorded in well over 12 years.

However, it dropped to 22.72% last month, also less than the 21.79% recorded in February.

Month-on-month, headline inflation dropped from 1.56% in March to 0.97% in April, and food inflation also dropped from 1.9% in March to 0.99% in April.

Only core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, rose in April (year-on-year) with 12.74% recorded, 0.07 more than the 12.67% in March.

However, it also dropped month-on-month from 1.06% in March to 0.99% in April.

Until last month, inflation had consistently increased in Nigeria for 19 straight months starting with President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to shut down Nigeria's land borders in a bid to stem the activities of smugglers, a decision that heavily impacted business with regional neighbours.