NGX transacts shares worth N2.52bn, indices down 3.23%

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd., (NGX) on Thursday moved 140.67 million shares worth N2.52 billion in 4,371 deals as the indices declined by 3.23 per cent.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) was the most active stock accounting for 27.73 million shares worth N471.49 million.

It was trailed by Sterling Bank with an account of 25.43 million shares valued at N39.04 million while Zenith Bank sold 14.4 million shares worth N276.45 million.

Transcorp traded 13.21 million shares valued N13.82 million and Geregu Power transacted 4.96 million shares worth N586.76 million.

The market capitalisation decreased by N859 billion or 3.23 per cent to N25.741 trillion from N26.6 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1,515.81 points to close at 47, 260.89 as against 48,836.70 achieved on Wednesday.

Geregu Power led the gainers table increasing by 9.91 per cent to close at N120.90 per share.

Livestock Feeds followed with a growth of 9.8 per cent to close at N1.12, while Cutix added by eight per cent to close at N2.16 per share.

NAHCO rose by 3.92 per cent to close at 53k, while First City Monument Bank appreciated by 3.83 per cent to close at N3.25 per share.

On the other hand, Airtel Africa topped the losers chart dropping by 10 per cent to close at N1,800 per share.

Presco trailed with a loss of 9.99 per cent to close at N128.35, while Okomu Oil dropped 9.98 per cent to close at N169.50 per share.

Honeywell Flour Mill was down by 8.06 per cent to close at N2.11, while Red Star Express dipped by 8.62 per cent to close at N8.02 per share.

News Agency Of Nigeria

