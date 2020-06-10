This video is for you. In this video, I shared eight things you can do to set up your business for success and sell more on social media. I also shared basic tips on how to use social media for business correctly.

Social media has become a part of our day to day existence and if you are not leveraging social media for your business in 2020, you have already been left behind! This is where your target audience spends most of their time, where else should you be?

Have a plan: Your plan must be SMART which means Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely. You need to draw out a plan for social media to use as a guide. How many products will you like to sell? At what rate? What duration? Be specific! Define your audience: Who needs your products or services? Where are they? Where do they spend their time? Facebook? Instagram? How old are they? You need to define who your primary target is. Create your Content Calendar: Don’t post on impulse. Plan your content ahead. Do weekly plans. This makes sure you are not stranded and out of ideas by midweek and also ensure you have ample time to edit if need be. Be Social: It’s called social media for a reason. You need to be social. Engage, interact, and communicate with your followers. Don’t just post images and caption it “come and buy”. Nobody will buy it. Add Value: Have enough knowledge about your products, services, industry, and niche so you can pass on that information to nurture your potential customers. Do you sell hair weaves? Show us how to wear glueless frontals, how to care for weaves, how to style, and so on. Teach and add value. Know your Competitors: Who are your biggest competitors? What works for them? What can you do better? Now that you have these details, it is time to sell!

Mumpreneur: This is how to make money on social media

Plug these learnings into your business and start selling out fast.

I explained all these points in detail in the video below so you have a clearer understanding.

Watch this video for more detailed information.

Newmumshub.com

Let’s connect on social!

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube