RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ministry advises registered miners to continue mining operations

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has advised duly registered Miners to continue with their mining operations, while adhering to safe mining protocols.

Ministry advises registered miners to continue mining operations
Ministry advises registered miners to continue mining operations

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Etore Thomas, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry on Saturday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The ministry said that miners should put adequate security in their various mining sites while conducting their operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government at the Security Council Meeting, announced the possibility of banning motorcycles and mining as a way of addressing the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

“It’s necessary to clarify that the measures being considered by the Security Council are targeted to cut off sources of funding and logistics, which terrorists have leveraged on to execute their nefarious activities.

“Although government is yet to take decision on the ban of mining across the country.

“The ministry wishes to inform the public that efforts are being intensified against illegal mining activities across the country, as this has been established to have connections with banditry and kidnapping.

“The additional measures that may be taken is therefore targeted at the activities of illegal miners and not legitimate operators in the sector,” says the ministry

According to the statement, the ministry is saddled with the responsibility of advising the Federal Government on the formulation and execution of laws and regulations guiding mining, among other duties.

The ministry also said that for purposes of clarity, mineral resources remained on the Exclusive Legislative list as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Section 44 (3) states: “The entire property in and control of all minerals, mineral oils and natural gas in, under or upon any land in Nigeria or in, under or upon the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of Nigeria shall vest in the Federal Government.

“The mineral shall be managed in such manner as may be prescribed by the National Assembly; likewise, the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 is very clear on issue of minerals ownership and exploitation.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Trending

Petrol price has finally been raised above N165 per litre

Petrol price has finally been raised above N165 per litre. (Nairametrics)

Dana Air gives update on emergency landing of aircraft in Abuja

Dana Air

Nigeria broke as debt payment surpasses national revenue

Buhari Looking Sad 2 (DailyPost))

Dubai based South Sudan owned money transfer platform M. Gurush unveils Jim Iyke as their official ambassador and spokesman

Mr Jim Iyke