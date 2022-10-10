RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Twitter's edit button comes alive in 4 countries

Solomon Ekanem

The much-touted edit button on Twitter has been enabled in four countries with the US being the latest addition.

Users of the app have for a long, clamored on the need to add an edit button, a feature which has eluded app users for about 15 years from making tweaks to errors, making the right tags and other necessary changes.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced it will be making the service available for subscribers of the paid service, Twitter Blue in three countries which include Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Twitter announced recently, that its new “Edit” button would begin to roll out to its U.S. audience through its Twitter Blue subscription.

This brings the number of countries to test the feature to four. Twitter Blue is an innovation which aims to set the app's user experience to the next level.

It comes in form of a paid monthly subscription which offers exclusive access to premium features that lets users customize their Twitter experience.

Apart from the edit button, other features which would come with the new paid service include Ad-free Articles, Bookmark Folders, Custom App Icons, Themes, Custom navigation, Top Articles, Reader and the ability to Undo Tweets, another feature which gave users an opportunity to delay their tweets for up to a minute, giving them time to re-read and spot potential errors.

The new edit feature is not going to be a one-stop activity as a time limit has been put on the number of times a user can edit a post.

According to Twitter, users would be able to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting. The number of times users can make edits within the specified time has also been limited to five times.

The edits will be logged and visible in the form of an ‘edit’ history to the public to prevent abuse.

