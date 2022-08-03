RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Ogun will soon become Nigeria’s Silicon Valley - Isa Pantami

Authors:

Ima Elijah

We have been following the activities of Ogun State TechHuB and it is commendable.- Pantami

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]
Pantami said this when he and members of the Nigeria Computer Society, NCS, paid a courtesy call on Governor Abiodun, in his office.

What Pantami said: “I am happy because you are passionate about IT development in Nigeria. We are happy with what you have done with ICT, particularly the giant strides in the digital economy. We have been following the activities of Ogun State TechHuB and it is commendable.

“Ogun State has so many IT professionals. Your initiatives are attracting more investors and I hope the state will emerge as the Silicone Valley of this country soon.”

In his remarks, the President, Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Simeon Sodiya, said the visit was to intimate the governor of the society’s international conference, with the theme, ‘Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation’, scheduled to hold in Abeokuta.

In his response, Governor Abiodun said the state was doing well in the area of IT as learners’ certificate numbers, digital curriculum and infrastructure in the education sector are now done digitally.

What the governor said: “We are using IT in every sector of our economy. We used IT called OgunTeach to reach out to our children during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have used IT to put Adire on the global market; you can buy Adire anywhere in the world now.”

In the judiciary, there is Virtual Court sitting and e-registration. They are also working towards having internet facilities in all government offices in the state.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

