'My Toothdoc' Initiative earns Colgate Advan African Innovation Award

The brand came tops in the Digital Brand of the year Award category and overall Best Marketing Team category. Colgate was equally recognized as the 2nd runner up winner in the Innovation Brand of the Year category and third place winner in the most anticipated category of all-Brand of the Year.

The overall Best Marketing Team Award was a special one for Colgate not because it is a newly introduced category in this edition but also the fact that the innovation brand of the year Award recognition came along just within one year of the brand launching its free-of-cost mobile dental consultancy service via WhatsApp platform called “My Tooth Doc” for the benefit of the teeming Nigerian populace.

The 2022 edition themed ‘Marketing as a Tool for Sustainable Economic Development’, sought to demonstrate the key role of marketing in achieving business goals while recognizing outstanding marketing communication successes /fits across Nigerian industries without leaving out the team working tirelessly behind the scenes.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVAN is a strong voice of 100 of the biggest organizations in Nigeria representing over 300 brands that control 90% of annual marketing and advertising spend in Nigeria, while ADVAN AFRICAN AWRADS FOR Marketing Excellence remains a reputable platform instituted to advance the interest of the Marketing Industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practice as well as facilitating collaborative partnership with relevant stakeholders.

The visibly elated team found it hard containing their joy having bagged four prestigious awards in one night. Most especially the innovation brand award came in at the right time when the brand has just introduced the innovative dental solution “My tooth Doc” to Nigerians which has come to significantly bridge the gap and improve oral care access.

They went further to express utmost appreciation towards the association behind the ADVAN Awards, as it has indeed been true to its purpose of creating value for the nation’s Marketing Communications industry.

