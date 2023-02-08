Grand Oak Limited empowers salesmen to become Champions of Excellence at 2023 Commercial Conference

The 2-day event themed ‘Champions of Excellence’ brought together Salesmen from across different regions in the country in a bid to appreciate the teams’ efforts and contributions to the previous year as well as charge their spirit up towards the new year’s objectives and activities, while also reiterating its commitment to delivering quality to its consumers.

Speaking at the conference, the Group Executive Director, Grand Oak Limited, Adekunle Rosiji, acknowledged the importance of sharing the vision and goals of the company through the conference in form of team bonding exercise.

“We want to bring everybody together as a bonding exercise and inspire the team to look at what we can achieve. It’s all about maximising their potentials. When we bring everyone together, we provide clarity of the goals we want to achieve, and with clarity comes understanding of the vision for the company.”

Elaborating on the theme of the conference, “Champions of Excellence”, the Executive Director, Operations and Finance, Mr Wale Majolagbe charged all members present to aspire to live out the theme of the event across their respective businesses, to guarantee success, expansion, and longevity.

“We appreciate the team for their unflinching cooperation in achieving our goals so far; we look forward to more growth and expanding revenue for the business. The target we are giving to our team this year is a big dream, and we believe that as Champions of Excellence, they would be able to deliver this dream hence this conference, to prepare them and provide the necessary support needed on this journey”.

The conference ended with a gala and awards night where top salesmen who contributed immensely to the sales success for the year were recognised and rewarded.

The Head, FountainHead Unit, Grand Oak Ltd., Mr Busuyi Olofin said, “The 2023 conference is based on three principles; empowering the team, devolving power to the grassroot, where people can take decision, ownership and be accountable for the results and, recognizing and rewarding exceptional salesmen for the previous year. We will continue to work together to achieve the goals and objectives of the company as we look forward to a rewarding year of excellence.”

Commenting on the quality of the various brands and its plans for the new year, The Marketing Director, Grand Oak Limited, Obinna Ike said, “With brands like Seaman, Lord’s dry gin, Regal and 9ja Café, we’ll continue to define the game. For us at GOL, it’s about putting the best in the industry and getting the industry moving in the right direction.”

Head, Prime business Unit, Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi said “The bottom line is creating a culture of winning, so having everyone come together is done yearly and the team looks forward to it. The important aspect is ensuring that the team leaves the conference charged up for the new year.”

