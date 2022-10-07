Ever thought of the endless possibilities of having a card you can share with family, friends and loved ones and still have total control? Do you have someone running errands for you and want to monitor how, when and where they spend? Or you simply need to separate your household or utility bill payments immediately after your salary is paid? Then you will need the FCMB utility card.
Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!
It is a unique card that allows you assign different cards to your dependants and puts you in charge.
Super easy to use and safe for everyone.
To get yours, simply visit any FCMB Branch near you and pick it up instantly. Visit https://on.fcmb.com/Utility-Pulse for more info.
