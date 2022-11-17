RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Elon Musk announces new date to launch Twitter Blue subscription, verification feature

Billionaire and Twitter owner, Elon Musk has announced a new date to launch the Twitter Blue subscription and verification feature after he shut down the product due to impersonation a few days ago.

The decision to introduce the Twitter Blue subscription had earlier led to the activities of pranksters and scammers who created impersonating accounts for notable brands, celebrities, and other high-profile accounts on the app.

The whole project was shut down in a bid to cleanse the system and end the impersonation by scammers.

About six days after shutting down the service, Musk announced November 29, 2022, as the new launch date recently on his verified Twitter page.

Recall soon after he finalized the acquisition of Twitter, Musk briefly announced he will overhaul the whole verification process which would require holders of the blue check mark to pay a subscription fee of about $8 for the mark.

Before Musk took over ownership of Twitter, the popular verified mark was reserved for real accounts of politicians, celebrities, journalists, and other public figures and notable institutions.

With Musk’s new introduction of Twitter Blue, anyone willing to pay the $8 subscription fee could have access to the blue checkmark.

This was to accompany the Twitter Blue feature which would also allow Twitter users to enjoy the notable check mark and some other attributes like editing tweets.

With the new Twitter Blue verification feature, the checkmark will be representing either of two things on an account - an account that was verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or an account that is actively subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Unlike the first instance where an account is verified before it receives the checkmark on account of being authentic, accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not be reviewed and authenticated as was done previously.

