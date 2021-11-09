Is it illegal to invest in Bitcoin?

The relationship between the government and cryptocurrency has always been of concern. This unhealthy relationship has led to a total ban on buying, owning, and trading cryptocurrencies in their region. This ban started mainly in 2017-18. Some countries prohibit bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies because they can't control them.

While in other countries, there are no specific bans on bitcoin. Even El Salvador has announced Bitcoin as a legal method of transaction and also instructed the business to accept payment in the form of the Bitcoin Profit app. Because they think this can improve the participation of people in the financial system and it is an inexpensive way of making payments.

Egypt considers crypto haram

Many activities and actions are prohibited in Islamic alcohol, pork consumption, etc. Cryptocurrency is not directly prohibited in Egypt. However, the Islamic lawmaker declared cryptocurrency transactions prohibited (prohibited) under Islamic law, in 2017. Dar Al Iftaa considers cryptocurrency to be harmful to Egyptian national security and economic health.

Turkey has forbidden cryptocurrency payments

Turkey's central bank recently banned cryptocurrency payments. Initially, Turkey was among the countries with the highest cryptocurrency transaction rate. This disrupted the growth of the bank. However, the move was not surprising, as the country has tightened restrictions on cryptocurrency exchanges in recent months.

The reason for Turkey for this ban is the lack of organization and a central authority for the parts. They see it as a risk for investors who cannot compensate for any loss.

China has imposed restrictions on digital currency

Since the advent of these digital currencies, China has been strict about its restrictions. The Chinese Communist Party, led by Xi Jinping, has cracked down on these digital tokens, with the crackdown intensifying every year. To deal with crypto giants like Bitcoin, China has introduced its centrally regulated digital currency called Digital Renminbi (RMB).

Colombia restricts the facilitation of Bitcoin transactions

Financial Instruction superintendencia Financiera has warned not to carry out transactions in Bitcoin. The peg to virtual currency is a bad method because it does not guarantee the protection of the assets of the broker, the investor, and the manager.

Indonesia has completely banned encryption

The Central Bank of Indonesia has created a unique set of rules and regulations related to the promotion and trading of cryptocurrencies. It completely banned digital tokens as well as Bitcoin from January 1, 2018.

South Korea doesn't care about cryptocurrency privacy coins

The country has not imposed any cryptocurrency bans before, but the government has asked the country's crypto exchanges to withdraw the coins. The reason behind this is to avoid cybercrime and money laundering gangs.

Venetian bans certain cryptocurrency exchanges

Although Bitcoin trading is still prohibited by the state bank, the cryptocurrency is allowed to be owned and traded for the average user. Research is being carried out in the country to better understand cryptocurrencies and their implications.

India threatens to impose a ban

The Indian government believes that the crypto fund's activities are legal. They must pass anti-crypto regulations. A bill proposing a private cryptocurrency truck will soon be presented to Parliament. The government is not totally against cryptocurrency, it is considering launching its own central bank digital currency, the digital rupee.

Are these bans permanent or not?

This list is quite long and the ban changes over time. Widespread acceptance is increasing and points to the legal landscape for change more broadly. Some countries are moving towards more restrictions while others are moving towards lifting the ban. In the past, Saudi Arabia banned it, but now cryptocurrency trading there is legal. Digital currency offers a bright future and is not going anywhere. This is why some governments are also participating in the future of digital correction by creating their own central bank digital currency. This highlights the importance and benefits of making any cryptocurrency investment.

The Bottom line:

Although Bitcoin is more than 10 years old, many countries still do not have explicit regulations restricting, regulating, or banning cryptocurrency. The decentralized and anonymous nature of bitcoin has challenged many governments on how to permit legal use while preventing criminal transactions. Many countries are still analyzing how to regulate cryptocurrency. Overall, bitcoin is still in a legal gray area for most countries around the world.

