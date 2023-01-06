South Africa and Nigeria ranked among the top countries most obsessed with stocks and trading worldwide

The study revealed that Singapore ranks highest as the country most interested in stocks and trading. With a total search score of 555 out of a possible 700, Singapore topped the list for its population, having the highest search levels for the phrases ‘stocks’, ‘buy stocks’, and ‘interest rate’ worldwide. Additionally, the population of Singapore's search for the ‘stock market’ is the third most worldwide, behind the United States and India.

India is second on the list, with a total search score of 492. India has the second-highest proportion of its population, searching for the phrases ‘stock market’ and ‘swing trading’, placing the country second in the ranking.

Canada ranks as the third country most interested in stocks worldwide. The North American country has the second-highest level of searches for the term ‘invest in stocks’, in addition to being the country searching for 'buy stocks’ the third most worldwide, giving Canada a total search score of 462.

The United States places fourth overall. With a total search score of 453 out of a possible 700, the USA has the highest level of searches for both terms ‘invest in stocks’ and 'stock market’, and the fourth-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy stocks’.

The United Arab Emirates ranks fifth, with a total search score of 374. The study revealed that the UAE has the fourth-highest search levels for the term ‘swing trading’ and is the fifth country most interested in ‘day trading’.

Australia is sixth on the list, with a total search score of 338. Australia has the sixth-highest proportion of its population searching for the phrase ‘invest in stocks’ and is interestingly the country most interested in ‘day trading’ worldwide, meaning that they may like to hold their stocks for the shortest period of time!