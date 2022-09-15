RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Fuel price in Kenya reaches a new high following the directive of the newly sworn-in President

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto in his state office
  • Kenya's government removes fuel subsidies in line with the President’s directives
  • Different cities in Kenya are experiencing the hike differently
  • Citizens fear that the increase in the price of fuel would cause the standard of living to increase

The fuel price in Kenya surges to a new high following the nation’s removal of fuel subsidies. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review of fuel prices starting September 15 to October 14. The subsidy was put in place to help deflate the effects of the global price hike.

EPRA disclosed that it had removed the subsidy for super petrol while reserving the subsidies for diesel and kerosene to some degree.

The price for Super petrol, typically used by private motorists will surge from 160 shillings to 179 shillings. While the price of diesel, mostly used by transporters and industries, will cost 165 shillings in the capital, Nairobi. Kerosene which is used in low-income homes would cost 145 shillings.

In Mombasa, a liter of petrol, diesel, and kerosene will go for Ksh176.98, Ksh162.76, and Ksh145.69 respectively.

In Nakuru the price for a liter of petrol will go at Ksh178.62, a liter of Diesel will be sold at Ksh164.83, and Kerosene at Ksh147.79.

Some areas including Lamu, Laisamis, Meru, Mtito Andei, Elwak, Mandera, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, and Kimilili, would experience the highest prices, between Ksh180 and Ksh192.

The removal of fuel subsidy is in line with the new administration's decree. Newly sworn-in President, President William Ruto had disclosed his concerns about the fuel subsidy, calling it cost ineffective, and unsustainable.

"If the subsidy continues to the end of the financial year, it will cost taxpayers Ksh280 billion, equivalent to the entire national government development budget," Ruto noted.

The brunt of the president’s directive is being felt by the Kenyan Transporters Association KTA, as they have expressed their displeasure with the removal of fuel subsidy.

The subsidy removal was not positively received when the president made the announcement during his inaugural speech. The Kenyan people fear that the immediate effect of this would be an increase in the cost of living, as fuel consumption directly determines the pace of any economy.

"Any Increase in fuel costs, directly and indirectly, results in an increase in prices of essential goods consumed and services rendered for the common hustler. We kindly request the new administration to continue cushioning the citizens by continuing to subsidize fuel even in the face of government revenue deficit," KTA stated.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

