ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Africa’s 4th largest oil producers, Algeria, could become Africa’s greenest country with its eco-friendly initiatives

Chinedu Okafor
Algiers, Algeria
Algiers, Algeria
  • Algeria is looking to invest in renewable energy programs for generating electricity.
  • The country is looking to harness the heat in the region to convert to solar power.
  • Algeria has also previously placed a ban on diesel powered cars.

In line with the paradigm shift in energy consumption, numerous regions all across the globe are beginning to more intensely explore the options of cleaner energy alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The need to cut down reliance on fossil fuels which pollutes the earth and triggers climate change has been emphasized by numerous global forums, and of course last year’s food crises.

For most of 2022, Africa experienced massive bouts of food shortages, brought about by unfavorable farming/herding conditions. The volume of locally produced foods reduced drastically, and prices of imported foods skyrocketed.

This, more than anything, re-iterated the world’s need to reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses, and other environmentally harmful pollutants.

While this has been slow to take effect, countries all over the world have no less started to implement programs that bolster the use of alternative energy, and countries in Africa are no exception.

Algeria, Africa’s fourth largest oil producing country, has joined this race to reduce its carbon footprint. The country has expressed its intentions of veering away from fossil fuel use.

According to its government, the oil and gas rich nation will invest heavily in renewable energy.

This new development was disclosed to the BBC by the Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab, who stated, “Algeria has more than 3,000 hours of sunshine per year. Some regions of the country count 3,900 hours per year, including the plateaux and the desert.”

According to the report, issued by the BBC, “The Algerian Renewable Energy Programme aims, in the short and medium terms, to build a capacity to produce 15,000 MW of solar energy, increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix of the country, which is currently just 1%.

The state-owned oil and gas company, Sonatrach, plans to replace its conventional power plants throughout the south of the country with renewable energy plants with a capacity of 1,300 MW.

Algeria has also announced the deployment of 1,000 chargers for electric vehicles throughout its 58 provinces by March this year to promote sustainability in the highly polluting transport industry.”

This initiative is not the first Algeria is implementing to combat climate change. As recently as November last year, the country’s administration placed a ban on diesel powered cars, giving the instruction that car dealers are only allowed to make provisions for electric cars moving forward. Read the story here.

This is in line with the administration’s goal to invest in new technologies and the various applications of hydrogen as a significant contributor to its clean energy transition could make Algeria, Africa’s greenest country in the coming years, although Mozambique still holds this title.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Port in Dakar Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Aerial view of Tanzania

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt