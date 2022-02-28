Grasscutter farming: 5 ways to make 7 figures

Imagine getting paid 100k for a less than 3hr consultation on grasscutter farming? That's some money there.

Below are five ways you can make 6-7 figures when you invest in Grasscutter Farming:

(1) Selling breeding stocks:

The two major products in grasscutter farming are the grasscutter breeding stocks and table size grasscutters. Breeding stocks are sold to farmers who want to start a new farm or those buying for expansion or replacements.

As at the time of writing this post, a colony of grasscutter (weaners) is worth around 100K. That means if you have 10 colonies of weaners for sale you have a potential N1,000,000 sitting in your farm. If they were adult colonies and you're selling them at N180,000 per colony that will be N1,800,000. More breeding stocks for sale means more money for your business.

(2) Selling table size grasscutters:

Grasscutter meat has no religious, culture or political bias. Its a kind of meat that is eaten and accepted by most people. They are served at bush-bars, hotels, restaurants, weddings, naming ceremonies, title ceremonies etc. Farmers sell them in live weights of between 2K & 4K per KG.

Lets assume you sell at N3,000 per kg with an average of 4kg per grasscutter, you will need to supply 83 Grasscutter for you to generate 7 figures.

(3) Selling grasscutter books:

Apart from positioning you as an expert in the grasscutter industry, writing your own grasscutter farming book is a great way to generate revenue for your Grasscutter farming business. The book can contain strategies, guidelines and step by step tactics of grasscutter of business.

Let's assume you wrote your own grasscutter farming book and publish it, If your profit on each book sold is 2k, divide by 1,000,000 shows that if you sell 500 copies for farmers who need grasscutter farming knowledge you generate 7 figures for your grasscutter business.

(4) Selling Troughs:

Grasscutters need a custom plate to drink water and eat potentized feed. If this is made from a light materials and they will destroy it. To ensure they don't spill the content of the trough nor have the capacity to destroy it, we make them with cement and sand. This way, it can withstand their strength when they climb to drink and also strong enough not to be chewed by the animals.

Troughs is being sold for 1k. Each family need 2, 2k divided by 1,000,000 will be 500. Selling 500 troughs will bring in 7 figures for your farm.

5. Selling pelleted feeds:

One of the major challenges most grasscutters have is a lack of balance diet. They feed their grasscutter with only grasses.

As good as that is, you should remember that in the wild, these animals eat a wide variety of herbs, grass, agro products and by products etc. In captivity, you have a duty to provide some if not all of those things.

A good way to ensure that their daily dose of balance diet gets to them is to make pelleted concentrates for them. You can feed them these in the afternoon using the trough. If you produce more than you can use, you can generate 7 figures from it and sell you to other farmers who need them. If you sell 15kg for 15k, then you will need to supply 67 bags of pelletized to make 7 figures.