Gov Uzodinma assures that Imo remains a choice destination for investors

The governor made this known as he hosted the executives of GAC Motors, Green air-conditioners and lontor Hi-Tech at the Government House, Owerri.

Uzodinma assured that he will continue to engage investors who are willing to do business in the state in order to create more economic opportunities for the people.

The governor further disclosed that the duo of Chief Diana Chen (Chairman, Choice International, China and President of China-Africa Business Council, Nigeria ) and Mr. Linus Idahosa, Vice Chairman, Choice International and President Del-York Group, paid a courtesy visit to Government House in order to finalise on investment opportunities in key sectors indispensable to the growth of the state.

He added that his administration will continue to be on the lookout for partnerships with key Chinese investors in other to expand the economic opportunities in the state.