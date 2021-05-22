Gov Uzodinma says he's on top of the security situation in Imo

The governor made this assertion during the visit of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. SCK Uche, who brought his team on a courtesy call at the Imo State Government House, Owerri.

Uzodinma reiterated that the essence of the social media scaremongering attack and propaganda was to blackmail and cause artificial unrest in the state, seeing as the political propagandists have failed in the main attacks against Imo people.

"That day will never come when I will sit here and cower to any blackmail or propaganda and endanger the lives of my people, watch innocent people, women and children killed. That day will never come," he vowed.

The governor assured that the security agencies are on top of their game in securing the lives and property of the people and will ensure peace.

“The UN calls for peace and also enforces peace, which is what the security agencies are doing in Imo State," he said.

The governor stated that one of the core duties of the government is to protect lives and property by arresting unlawful arms carriers who are killing and causing unrest in the state.

He further assured that he will continue to enforce peace and make sure that churches and people gather without fear.