The African Challenger Brands List showcases emerging brands that disregard the ‘disadvantages’ of their novelty, but doubles down on their innovation and communicates distinctively through the media.

Patricia prides itself on challenging the status quo through its product innovation as well as a creative approach to brand building and communication. This report is a perfectly timed feather added to Patricia's hat as the "Do the most champ" Turns FOUR on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

And to have made it to the top 10 on a list that showcases twenty (20) African start-ups who within the past year, positioned themselves for global adoption is no mean feat.

The report highlights how these top brands have nurtured communities, shown their audience what happens behind the scenes. Not leaving out how they executed strategic campaigns and partnerships, inspiring and promoting employees (which is otherwise known as "lollipop moments" in Patricia).

Recently Patricia moved its Headquarters to Estonia and joined the exclusive list of A-listers who use the Big Brother Naija (BBN) TV show as an extension of their brand amplification to the African market and beyond. In four years of its operation, the fintech start-up has recorded milestone after milestone and has shown tenacity, courage, and persistence.

Armed with a team that creates magic for a living and the determination to "do the most", Patricia is well on its way to becoming the SI Unit of Crypto against all odds.