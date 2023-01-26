ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Gains in Tier-1 banking stocks lift market indices

News Agency Of Nigeria

The equity market rebounded on Thursday as it recorded N84 billion gains, following investors' interest in Tier-one banking stocks.

Stock-market (BusinessDay)
Stock-market (BusinessDay)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Also, the benchmark All-Share Index increased by 153.31 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 52,752.96 from N52,599.65

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks which included Tier-1 banking, among which are Zenith Bank, Stanbic and Access Holdings.

Consequently, the year-to-date return rose to 2.93 per cent.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 24.84 per cent.

A total of 139.68 million shares valued at N2.02 billion were exchanged in 3,549 deals.

Market breadth closed positive at 22 stocks as against five that declined.

A breakdown of price movement showed that Geregu Power topped the gainers’ table with a gain of 10 per cent to close at N147.40 per share.

Wapic Insurance trailed with a gain of 9.76 per cent to close at 45k, while Chellarams rose by 9.7 per cent to close at N1.81, per share.

International Energy Insurance was up by 9.43 per cent to close at 58k, while Tripple G gained 9.09 per cent to close at 96k per share

Conversely, RT Briscoe led the losers’ table, dropping by 9.09 per cent to close at 30k, per share.

Royal Exchange followed with a loss of 8.24 per cent to close at 78k, while Courteville Business Solutions declined by 7.84 per cent to close at 47k, per share.

Linkage Assurance decreased by four per cent to close at 48k, while Transcorp fell by 0.82 per cent to close at N1.21 per share.

Analysis of Thursday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 4.77 per cent.

A total of 486.67 million shares valued at N3.83 billion were exchanged in 3,875 deals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gains in Tier-1 banking stocks lift market indices

Gains in Tier-1 banking stocks lift market indices

Why choose a Nigerian web hosting provider over an international one?

Why choose a Nigerian web hosting provider over an international one?

Finding work without a skill in the the UK may now be impossible for Nigerians and other migrants

Finding work without a skill in the the UK may now be impossible for Nigerians and other migrants

FCT bans PoS operators from residential areas amid FG's cash swap programme

FCT bans PoS operators from residential areas amid FG's cash swap programme

CBN implements downward review of daily cash withdrawal from ATM to N20,000 daily

CBN implements downward review of daily cash withdrawal from ATM to N20,000 daily

China has advised the US to keep away from its affairs with Africa and instead focus on its own issues

China has advised the US to keep away from its affairs with Africa and instead focus on its own issues

East Africa Community continues push for unity as it considers adding Somalia to its regional bloc

East Africa Community continues push for unity as it considers adding Somalia to its regional bloc

CBN, NIBSS set to transform African payment ecosystem with brand unveil of domestic card scheme

CBN, NIBSS set to transform African payment ecosystem with brand unveil of domestic card scheme

Ghana is keen on boosting its economic relationship with other countries

Ghana is keen on boosting its economic relationship with other countries

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Port in Dakar Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic prospects for 2023

Aerial view of Tanzania

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt