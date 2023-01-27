Food prices increased in December 2022 - NBS

The report said that the average price of 1kg beef boneless on a year-on-year basis, increased by 28.75 per cent from N1,846.39 recorded in December 2021 to N2,377.29 in December 2022.

“While on a month-on-month basis, 1kg beef boneless increased by 1.70 per cent from N2,337.46 recorded in November 2022.”

It showed the average price of 1kg rice (local, sold loose) increased on a year-on-year basis by 19.21 per cent from N424.62 in December 2021 to N506.17 in December 2022.

“On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 1.07 per cent from N487.47 recorded in November 2022.”

The report said the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis rose by 28.40 per cent from N357.03 in December 2021 to N458.42 in December 2022.

“Also, on a month-on-month basis, 1 kg of tomato increased by 0.72 per cent from N455.13 recorded in November 2022.”

The report showed that the average price of 1kg brown beans (sold loose) rose by 18.45 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N494.83 recorded in December 2021 to N586.14 in December 2022.

“While on a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 1.321 per cent from N578.55 recorded in November 2022.”

The NBS said the average price of Palm oil (1 bottle) increased by 28.73 per cent from N795.57 in December 2021 to N1,024.13 in December 2022.

”On a month-on-month basis, the item grew by 1.74 per cent from the N 1,006.64 recorded in November 2022.”

Also, it said the average price of Vegetable oil (1 bottle) stood at N1,161.76 in December 2022, showing an increase of 29.60 per cent from N896.39 recorded in December 2021.

“On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 1.64 per cent from N1,142.99 recorded in November 2022.”

The report said the average price of a yam tuber stood at N494.83 in December 2022, showing an increase of 18.45 per cent from N494.83 in December 2021.

“On a month-on-month basis, one tuber of yam increased by 1.31 per cent from N578.55 recorded in November 2022.”

Similarly, it said the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 25.64 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N346.96 in December 2021 to N435.93 in December 2022.

“While on a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.40 per cent from N425.71 recorded in November 2022.”

The report said at the state level, the highest average price of rice (local, sold loose) was recorded in Rivers at N655.92, while the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at N386.01.

It said Cross River recorded the highest average price of 1kg onion bulb at N1,013.96, while the lowest was reported in Kogi with N198.12.

The report said Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of beans (brown, sold loose) at N901.74, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi state at N368.56.

Also, the report said Imo recorded the highest price of Vegetable oil (1 bottle) at N1,597.22 while Benue recorded the lowest price at N702.78.

It said Akwa Ibom recorded the highest average price of a tuber of yam at N850.23 while Benue recorded the lowest price at N180.76.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg beef boneless was higher in the South-East and South-South at N2,936.49 and N2,647.59, respectively.

“While the lowest price of the item was recorded in the North-East at N1,989.86”

The report said the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg rice (local, sold loose) at N564.34 followed by the South-West at N528.36, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-West at N447.05.