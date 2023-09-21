ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

World Bank pledges to reposition Nigeria’s irrigation farming

News Agency Of Nigeria

World bank added that the reposition of Nigeria’s irrigation farming is for sustainable economic development and for food security.

The World Bank (Credit: Google)
The World Bank (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

It announced the commitment when its team on Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria/ Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria, (SPIN/TRIMING) project officials visited the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev.

The officials were led by Jun Matsumoto, the Team Lead. Matsumoto acknowledged the successful transformation of irrigation asset management in Nigeria through the establishment of water users associations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted the pivotal role played by the associations in ensuring the sustainable management of irrigation resources and called for support in achieving the project’s objectives. He emphasised the critical importance of collaboration in the upcoming SPIN project and elaborated on its core objectives.

Matsumoto said one of the objectives was the utilisation of existing water resources infrastructure to address Nigeria’s water resources and energy requirements.

He said the project would include comprehensive technical assistance studies focused on large-scale water resources management, and the development of multi-purpose dam hydropower projects. Responding, Prof. Utsev said achievements already recorded in Nigeria’s TRIMING project was impressive.

He emphasised the integral connection between economic sustainability and food security underlining the TRIMING project’s pivotal role in enhancing food production.

The minister welcomed the proposal to replace TRIMING, set to expire in 2024, with SPIN, saying it would address Nigeria’s pressing challenges in the area of food sufficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Utsev reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to food security, improved irrigation techniques, and enhanced farming practices across the country.

He expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the remarkable progress recorded on the project over the past nine years and expressed optimism that it would yield even more significant outcomes.

TRIMING strengthened quality of and access to productivity-enhancing and market access services for 130,000 farmers in four rehabilitated irrigation schemes.

They are the Bakolori Irrigation Scheme in Zamfara, Middle Rima Irrigation Scheme in Sokoto State, Kano River Irrigation Scheme, and Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme in Jigawa. The project provides technical assistance to establish a Farmers’ Management Centre at each of the irrigation schemes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Bank pledges to reposition Nigeria’s irrigation farming

World Bank pledges to reposition Nigeria’s irrigation farming

Ukraine plans to fight hunger in Africa despite the dangerous transport routes

Ukraine plans to fight hunger in Africa despite the dangerous transport routes

FBRA, Lagos Govt host 'Trash Talk’ summit to treat packaging waste pollution

FBRA, Lagos Govt host 'Trash Talk’ summit to treat packaging waste pollution

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria may bear some of the brunt of the Niger coup

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria may bear some of the brunt of the Niger coup

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

Marketing Edge rewards Infinix with excellence in mobile gaming awards

Marketing Edge rewards Infinix with excellence in mobile gaming awards

Foreign airlines' trapped funds in Nigeria now $783 million - IATA

Foreign airlines' trapped funds in Nigeria now $783 million - IATA

itel unveils flagship itel S23+ smartphone in Nigeria with MTN and Google

itel unveils flagship itel S23+ smartphone in Nigeria with MTN and Google

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

Prince Nelson (Credit: Leadership News)

From BBNaija House to Business: Housemates who turned passion into success!

Canada to partner with Nigeria on gas infrastructural development - Aduda (Credit: Google)

Canada to partner with Nigeria on gas infrastructural development - Aduda

APPO set to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank (Credit: Google)

APPO set to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank to develop oil, gas assets