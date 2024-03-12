ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, an apple now sells for ₦450 as against its old price of ₦300.

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce
Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Recommended articles

A check by NAN at the Yankaba and Yanlemu markets in the metropolis showed that prices had shot up within the last four days. NAN reports that an apple now sells for ₦450 as against its old price of ₦300.

Similarly, medium size watermelon now goes for ₦1,500 as against ₦700, while big one now goes for ₦3,000 as against the previous price of ₦1,7000. NAN also reports that one dozen of oranges now cost ₦1, 000 as against ₦700, while a bunch of banana sells for ₦2, 000 as against ₦1, 200 before the fast started.

NAN further reports that a medium size pineapple now costs ₦800 while that of pawpaw is sold at ₦1,000 as against its old prices of ₦500 and ₦700, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further checks by NAN revealed that 50 kg bag of locally milled rice is now selling at ₦62,000, while that of sugar is selling at a little over ₦82,000. Similarly, a 100 kg bag of millet now sells for ₦61,000, while a crate of egg is selling above ₦3, 200.

NAN checks also revealed that the prices of tomatoes, pepper, onions and Irish potatoes have soared too. Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce.

A trader, Mallam Habu Ali, said that fruit and vegetable were more sought after during Ramadan fast, adding that this explained the sudden surge in prices. He said the prices also increased due to high cost of transportation and poor business conditions.

A buyer, Muhammad Bala, said that with the present cost of things in the country, many households would miss the opportunity to enjoy daily post-fasting decent meals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Palm Casino UK Review: Games, bonuses & licensing

Palm Casino UK Review: Games, bonuses & licensing

Filmmakers cry that economic hardship is increasing cost of production

Filmmakers cry that economic hardship is increasing cost of production

Financial experts oppose IMF's push for complete removal of electricity subsidy

Financial experts oppose IMF's push for complete removal of electricity subsidy

FG's Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme rolls out to empower nano businesses

FG's Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme rolls out to empower nano businesses

DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs

DisCos lament delayed payment of ₦100bn debt owed by FG, MDAs

Tough Nigerian economy already affecting Ramadan sales

Tough Nigerian economy already affecting Ramadan sales

Francophone Africa Business Summit 2024 sparks collaboration, investment

Francophone Africa Business Summit 2024 sparks collaboration, investment

Ascend Studios Foundation partners Beyond Limits to empower African women

Ascend Studios Foundation partners Beyond Limits to empower African women

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Binance urged Nigerians to trade or withdraw their assets before it discontinues the naira services this week. [Nairametrics]

Binance ends naira services as it prepares to leave Nigeria

Palm Casino UK Review: Games, bonuses & licensing

Palm Casino UK Review: Games, bonuses & licensing

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

gomoney partners Table Talk

gomoney partners with Table Talk to introduce first-of-its-kind financial literacy initiative