Enjoy Father's Day with the Cold Stone Father's Day and Energize deals

To this end, Cold Stone Creamery as usual is giving the worthy celebration a boost through exciting offers for everyone.

Cold Stone is bringing a tasty, delicious, and even more exciting experience to make the celebrations more remarkable for all our mothers and the female folks too.

Cold Stone has you energised with a shaky shaky feeling all for the month of June, stay alive and enjoy the feeling of the mid-year with Cold Stone.

You know with Cold Stone every adventure is an avenue to take you through the world of creamy goodness. Let’s go!!!

This will be a different turn, set out to give due accolades and full bouquets of flowers to the fathers and spend quality time with their kids in any of our Cold Stone stores nationwide.

Start the ride for the biggies with the Father’s Day Offer, be a part of this and buy on Love It Hennessy cup and get the same size FREE. Now it is about to go down!!!

Swirl to the mood and have a good time, this deal is available in store and online; hop on the official website www.coldstonecreamery.ng to place your order, offer runs on the June 18 for as low as ₦‎2,500.

But with Cold Stone there is always more, stay refreshed with the Energize Deal, enjoy this offer and buy 1 Hot Dog and 1 Pepsi for as low as ₦‎1200. Fun, right? This deal is also available in store and online via the official website www.coldstonecreamery.ng. This sweet deal runs from June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Don’t delay, put a smile on your face and go to any Cold Stone outlet near you to indulge in a scoop of lovely, extra freezing and mouthwatering taste of Cold Stone’s ice cream today. Take a few pictures to keep that fun memory.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone Creamery store near you or visit our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to order online. Follow us on social media platforms. Twitter: @coldstoneng. Instagram: @coldstonecreamery_nigeria. Facebook: Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria.