Markets in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial and economic capital, have now been permitted to operate fully, round-the-clock and on every day of the week.

The government had imposed restrictions on markets and businesses from the first quarter of the year, as one in a raft of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Market days have been staggered and irregular across Lagos, with food, goods and electronics markets asked to operate on certain days of the week only.

All of that is now out the window.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets. They are now to open daily,” says Dr Wale Ahmed, who is the commissioner for local government and community affairs.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

“The governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times; and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast,” Ahmed adds.

The governor has however advised Lagosians to continue observing COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing of face masks, social distancing and regular washing of hands.

“Traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large,” the commissioner adds.

Healthcare workers in Nigeria [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

Nigeria reported its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. Lagos has accounted for a chunk of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, with close to 30,000 of the country’s total reported infections of 62,111 at the time of filing this story.

57,571 patients have recovered from the virus in Nigeria and there have been 1,132 fatalities as of October 26, 2020, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).