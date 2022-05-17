Charge faster, play more: itel releases P38 Series with 18W fast charge

In what is considered the most daring innovation of the brand to date, itel has introduced the itel P38 series consisting of the P38 and P38 Pro smartphones. Built with cutting-edge innovation in smartphone technology, the series is specifically crafted to suit your everyday mobile phone needs, while ensuring you charge faster and have more fun without worrying about power.

In the release announced today May 17th, 2022, itel has once again pushed back the boundaries of limitations, exhibiting sheer brilliance and craftsmanship. Since its entry into the smartphone market, itel has always been known as a big battery brand and, with the itel P38 series, the brand has gone a step further by introducing a fast charge option that helps you stay connected all day long.

Fast Charge, Big Battery: Your itel P38 Series is a Bundle of Benefits

In an age where everyone is on a fast lane, spending less time on phone charging is certainly an added advantage, and itel understands this task. Asides its large battery capacity, the itel P38 series also comes with the all new fast-charge innovation. While other devices take forever to get to 100%, the 15W fast charge ability of the itel P38 smartphone can get a full charge in just 2 hours 30 minutes.

Pulse Nigeria

What's more, you can enjoy a 3 hour WhatsApp call on a 10 minute charge, and as much as 10 hours surfing the Internet if you charge for only 20 minutes. That is as much time as some brands need to simply power up for a quick call. Now, you can truly plug for a while and talk for miles.

The itel P38 Pro takes it a notch higher with 18W of fast charging value. It is the only device within its price range that offers such charging abilities. With the itel P38 Pro, 8 minutes of charging equals 2 hours 30 minutes of talk time. Compared to other regular smartphones, the itel P38 Pro charges fully in 157 minutes, saving more than 5 hours of charge time. How amazing!

More Power, More Talk, Even More Play

The itel P38 series offers you freedom to play games, watch your favourite videos and listen to your favourite tunes without having to move around with a charger, looking for a quick plug-in. The new itel P38 has a battery capacity of 5000mAh, but as an intelligent device, it also features the AI Power Master which helps to optimize your battery usage and keep you active for longer hours, even when your battery is low.

Pulse Nigeria

The itel P38 Pro offers even more power with a battery capacity of 6000mAh. What you have is a power bank, giving you freedom and power to talk for longer hours, binge on your favourite videos and movies, and play games non-stop, if that's your thing. Amazing right? With the bigger battery capacity of the itel P38 Pro you can enjoy up to 826 hours on standby mode, over 32 hours of voice calls, 7 to 16 hours of gaming experience and lots more.

Pulse Nigeria

You can go on long trips capturing every moment of the way, watch an entire movie series, and connect with friends and family all day and all night without worrying that your smartphone would go off. In case you're wondering where all those files would be stored, the itel P38 Pro comes with 64GB storage and supports memory extension up to 256GB.

itel P38 Looks the Part!

All power and no fun would make the itel P38 a dull phone. But trust the itel brand to go all out on features, and the itel P38 Series truly came to the party. Added to its huge battery capacity and fast-charge quality, itel P38 and itel P38 Pro come with a trendy and stylish design that's convenient for users on the go. The slim body allows for easy one-handed operation and a comfortable grip.

The itel P38 smartphone features an immersive 6.6” HD water-drop full screen display and a 90% screen-to-body ratio, just perfect for consuming content. Whether you’re watching a movie, scrolling through Instagram, or immersed in the TikTok world of ridiculousness, this product gives you a pleasant viewing experience.

Pulse Nigeria

There's also more to the itel P38 Pro than the super large battery capacity and 3X charging speed. It features a big full screen that gives a more immersive visual experience. With its 6.8" large screen and 91% screen ratio, the itel P38 Pro appears slimmer and more elegant, so you can come out in style with a smartphone that exudes class and performance.

But even the sight-worthy exterior design of the itel P38 series is meant to improve functionality. The high definition lens focuses on objects faster and more accurately, picking every detail and capturing all your glammed up moments, thereby offering you clear, distinct and gram-worthy pictures.

Pulse Nigeria

The itel P38 series is a user-friendly product with features to help you "enjoy better life". With the big battery, an all-new fast charge experience, HD water-drop full screen display just shy of 7 inches, big memory storage, fascinating design and colours, and all the user-centred software features, the itel P38 series is a superb smartphone you should have, at a price that won't hurt your purse.

_----_