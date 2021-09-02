CBN denies non-remittance of 80 % operational surpluses

Obiora was reacting to an allegation by Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) that the CBN has not remitted its operational surpluses for five years.

He said 80 per cent of the apex bank’s operational surpluses had always been remitted to the CRF on yearly basis.

Obiora explained that the remittance was done in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) and not that of the CBN Act, which stipulated 75 per cent remittance.

“With due respect to the Senate and in particular to this committee, the CBN, as a law-abiding government agency, has not at any time defaulted in the remittance of its operational surpluses.

“We do this on a yearly basis as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, despite the fact that the CBN Act requires us to remit 75 per cent only, ” he said.

Responding, Adeola urged the CBN to produce documentary evidence to prove its remittances to the committee on Sept. 3.