CAC introduces 2 new forms of business registrations

He made this known while declaring open a Stakeholders forum on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Abubakar said the new forms of Business Registrations, Limited Partnership (LP) and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) were becoming increasingly desirable across various jurisdictions around the globe.

He revealed that the Commission was making arrangements for next year to deploy Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software to interact with customers and resolve their challenges 24hrs a day.

The Registrar General also used the forum to highlight the Commission’s ongoing reforms, adding that filing of Statement of Affairs and Biannual Statements were now conducted seamlessly on the Companies Registration Portal.

He maintained that all post incorporation filings were now available online 24 hours on the company registration portal, noting that only two post incorporation filings are yet to be online.

He further stated that the Commission no longer entertains filing of Share transfer as it was alien to the law.

He added that information on Person with Significant Control (PSC) was available free of charge on the CAC website in line with global Anti Money Laundering requirement.

Addressing some customers concern on the Commission’s denial of certain names for registration, the Registrar General maintained that while some of such rejected names had security implications others were deceptive or abstract.

He, however, advised customers to always approach the commission with fully qualified names that equally agree with objectives of the association or organisation applying for registration.

While acknowledging the challenges of some customers interacting with the Company Registration Portal ( CRP), Abubakar enjoined users to always read guidelines for registration on its website and leverage on the multimedia provided to aid user ability.

He, therefore, reiterated the Commission’s resolve to continually improve its processes and ensure timely resolution of customer complaints.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Okey Leo, former Board Member, CAC Governing Board, applauded the Commission’s reform initiatives and enjoined it to continue to hold more of such forums.