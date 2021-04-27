Building a viable business for MSMEs in a pandemic ridden economy

For this segment and indeed the Nigerian economy as a whole, the effect of the global pandemic and the accompanied lockdown has resulted in an unprecedented economic tailspin, which has further affected businesses, consumer spending, jobs and livelihoods. With this in mind, MTN initiated The Revv Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing the critical needs of MSMEs.

After a series of 11 impactful masterclasses facilitated by industry experts across major sectors, 200 MSMEs have been selected to be a part of MTN’s accelerator programme, Y’ello 200.

The Y’ello 200 consists of micro, small and medium-sized businesses cut across different sectors all over the country. The Y’ello 200 will enjoy exclusive access to a broad range of technology and productivity tools and services absolutely free, for a period of six months. They will also be supported with access to market and advisory initiatives. At the moment, they are enrolled in a digital marketing training by MTN in partnership with Facebook for a 6-week duration.

Meet the Y’ello 200:

Izegbua Izevbaye: Izegbua is the Chief Executive Officer of Emadini Nigeria, based in Lagos. Emadini Nigeria is a food processing startup into the production of powdered staple food products. Emadini Nigeria produces powdery-food products like beans flour and corn flour.

Funke Oluwatimiro: Funke owns Funaden ventures in Lagos. Funaden is a food processing and packaging company, specialized in packaging indeginous food items making it affordable and accessible for local and international markets. Funke and her team help to provide healthy foods for customers.

Daniel Ikwong: Daniel owns Future IDEAS, a community in Lagos that nurtures bright ideas, impart knowledge to young entrepreneurs. Future IDEAS is a smart startup into the cultivation of cocoa and banana plantation. Daniel and his team seek to connect local farmers to customers in the city centre.

Abiola Lawal: Abiola owns Halibee Couture, a fashion outfit in Lagos that provides clothing for women and children. They are committed to helping women boost self confidence and a positive body image through innovative fashion designs. Abiola and her team are working on launching a ready-to-wear line soon.

Uloma Otika: Uloma is the CEO of Honey House Confectionary, a baking company in Lagos. Honey House confectionary is the one-stop shop for cake and pastry needs. Uloma and her team produce the tastiest pastries and finger foods for birthdays, weddings, anniversary, as well as for general consumption.

Olubukola Ogunmola: Olubukola owns Wanbuk and device, a food processing company in Lagos. They produce local foods like corn flour, nutritional spices and varieties of paps with different spices.

Ibidapo Afolabi: Ibidapo Afolabi runs a small business in the ICT industry out of Delta, named A4 Concept. A4 Concept is an ICT solutions provider that deals in the sale of Data/Airtime/WAEC Scratch Card, and Bulk SMS. A4 Concept also provides bill payment services.

Jibrin Abubakar Muhamad: He owns ABDON Boutique Ventures, a fashion business with a specialty in creating a wide range of fashionable clothes and accessories for both young and old men. Abdon Boutique is located in the heart of Kano.

Samuel Oladokun: Samuel aims to ensure digital inclusion at grassroot level with his business. He offers telecommunication services under Abisope Telecoms, an ICT firm in Lagos. Abisope Telecoms offers services like bulk airtime sales, and a wide variety of other digital services.

Samuel Akinwale (Afresh): Samuel Afresh owns Afresh Food Links Venture, an agro business food services venture in Lagos, with specialty in catfish production and processing. Afresh Foods is involved in bulk sales to businesses.

Taofik Sanni: Taofik runs Afrilewa Limited, a beauty hub in Lagos, which provides exotic hair and skin care services. Afrilewa’s products are formulated from carefully selected local and essential oils and organic ingredients specifically for the African woman.

Idris Abdullahi: Idris owns Al Ihsan Communication, which provides third party communication solutions like retail and wholesale of recharge cards amongst others in Bauchi.

Abdul Shukuran: Abdul runs Alkilawee Gen. Enp. in Jigawa. They specialize in the provision of POS services, phone repairs, and online printing services.

Patrick Ehizojie: Patrick runs a facility management company in Lagos called Alpha Path Limited, which covers all forms of facility repairs, building, improvements, on-and-off site property management. Alpha Path limited deliver handyman services such as Interior Decorations, P.O.P. designs and installations, house renovations, tiles/interlock laying, house painting, furniture and cabinets making, plumbing and facility management.

Solomom Bala: Solomon runs a Media and Entertainment company in Kaduna called Altair Playhouse, a one stop shop for audiovisual and digital content production. Altair Playhouse started operations in March 2019 but faced difficulties in 2020 as a result of the Covid19 pandemic. Following learnings from The Revv Programme, Solomon and his team adopted new strategies to adapt the business to the new realities. Altair Playhouse specialises in audio-visual production, music production, jingles, voiceovers, voice data, movie sound design, and graphic design

Sarah Goke-Addo: Sarah runs Amazing Bliss Cookery Ent. in Ogun state. Amazing Bliss specialises in the preparation and delivery of exquisite delicacies and a wide range of catering services. The business is a nutrition focused catering enterprise with keen interest in customer satisfaction within budget without compromising standard. Amazing Bliss Cookery can be reached by dialling *6031*448#.

Aminu Murtala: Aminu owns Aminu Provision, an indigenous business in Adamawa, that deals with the purchase of raw materials for retail purposes.

Kabiru Yahaya Idris: Kabiru runs a fashion outfit in Kano called Annoor Fashion. They specialize in designing bespoke fashion wears.

Patrick Chukwunonye: Patrick owns Arbitrage and Mercantile in Abia state. They are the bridge between local manufacturer’s and potential customers.

Adedamola Omonayajo: Adedamola runs Archarmond Concept, a Construction and Civil Engineering firm in Lagos.

Aolat Idowu: Aolat owns Arcom Treasures Company which manufactures liquid soap, bar soap, toilet cleanser, sanitizers and air fresheners in Lagos.

Aminu Shehu: Aminu owns Arewa Automobile, based in Kaduna. Their offerings include quality engine oil and other automobile lubricants. Arewa automobile thrives on the notion that every vehicle deserves ‘good health’.

Adesola Emilola: Adesola runs Augustcovering, a clothing retail company in Lagos. Augustcovering sells luxurious fabrics and accessories at an affordable price.

Olorunfemi Babatunde: Babatunde owns Bab’s Photography, an entertainment outfit in Kogi. Babs seeks to capture beautiful moments and make them memorable.

Muhammad Abdulkadir Batari: Muhamamd owns Batari Global Services, an ICT company in Gombe, offering cyber cafe services, computer training, and other necessary ICT services.

Oluwafemi Adetola Adegbohun: Oluwafemi believes that all men deserve beauty care. He is on a mission to provide grooming services to men through his company Beard Men Care in Lagos.

Jafar Dahiru: Jafar owns Binja Foods in Kano, an Afropolitan curation of culinary dishes, with special emphasis on local dishes. Binja Foods produces and packages high quality vegetable oil and refined palm oil. The oil is 90% free from saturated fat and enriched with vitamin A and cholesterol free.

Gowal Gakdima Golar: Gowal seeks to explore the full potential of poultry and cash-crop farming in Plateau through Brit Enterprise.

Bashir Ali Bako: Bashir owns Bluemoria solutions, a consulting firm in Zamfara. Bluemoria offers consultation that addresses business needs, in order to solve complex challenges for business owners.

Abimbola Adegboyega: Abimbola owns Bola Trade in Ekiti state. They are specialized in consumer goods.

Oluseun Durowoju: Oluseun owns Bristem Classic Nig. a food and catering business in Ondo. They are experts in culinary services.

Aminu Mahmud: Aminu owns Bursharp Enterprises based in Kaduna. They provide healthy chickens and eggs through proper poultry farming.

Celestina Utoro: Celestina owns Catyna Designs, an interior decoration company in Lagos. Catyna Designs create beautiful African-themed interior decorations renovations for window blinds in homes and offices using paintings and Interior art decor. The business can be reached by dialling *6031*409# or on social media via @catynadesigns.

Chinonye Obijiaku: Chinonye owns CG360MEDIA a Media/Cinematography company in Lagos. CG360MEDIA helps individuals and businesses thrive by providing creative-media services and solutions.

Abdullahi Abubakar Yunusa: Abdullahi is an environmental health enthusiast. He runs Clean_Plus Solutions, an environmental advocacy firm, based in Sokoto. Clean_Plus focuses on creating awareness, and addressing the growing needs of communities in Sokoto and environs.

Razak Aderibigbe: Razak owns Consumery Network in Lagos. Consumery Network are specialists in corporate giftings and branding services.

Micheal Nnamdi: Micheal owns Covenant Orchestra, a school of music in Ebonyi. They train students on the rudiments of Music.

Christian Oyonumoh: Christian owns CX Stitches, a clothing brand in Akwa Ibom. CX Stitches aims to champion the Nigerian fashion industry within the next five years with innovative designs and styles.

Adebanjo Esther Taiwo: Adebanjo owns Damsel World of Creativity, a beauty hub in Ogun state. Adebanjo and her team are into the production of beauty soaps and moisturising lightening body lotions made from 100% organic ingredients like camwood, turmeric, bitter leaf, sulfur etc.

Danbaki Andokari: Danbaki is the owner of Danbaki Storage, a micro business out of Taraba. Danbaki offers storage services for local businesses. Danbaki seeks to help small businesses and individuals with their storage needs.

Edimek Peter: Edimek owns Dandelion Codes in Bauchi. Dandelion offers a wide range of ICT services to his community in a growing digital world. Peter creates logos and brand identity design, as well as teach kids computer programming.

Daniel Abba: Daniel is an expert in agricultural produce. He owns Daniel Yeshua Enterprise, an Agricultural firm in Kaduna that offers poultry feeds and materials for livestock. Daniel and his team produce healthy chicken meat through organic poultry farming using less of chemicals as drugs and depending on natural substance like garlic. Daniel Yeshua Enterprise offer delivery services to our clients.

Ihechituru Simon: Simon is a footwear specialist who runs De Simon’s Wears at the heart of Ogun state. Through his company, Simon delivers high quality female footwears customers.

Esau Ebitimi: Esau runs Deelyson Global Resources, a micro business in the heart of Bayelsa. Being experts in food and catering, Deelyson runs a restaurant business that thrives based on efficient delivery of food services.

Oscar Amobi: Kabizu started De-Kabiz Unik Concepts based in Plateau with the aim of providing efficiency in consumer goods supply. De-Kabiz Unik are experts in retail trading of consumer goods

Abdulaziz Muhammad: Abdulaziz is the Chief Executive Officer of Derby Line based in Gombe. Focused on Transport/Logistics, Derby Line, a medium-sized company, is established with the aim of driving efficiency in the logistics services industry. Abdulaziz and his team want to compete favorably with the leading logistics companies in Nigeria by ensuring that every service carried services rendered meet and surpass customers expectations.

Owoeye Oluwafemi: Devine-life Telecom, based in Ondo state offers basic telecom services to people in the community.

Abraham Henry Adeola: Abraham runs Dextro Communication based in Delta state. The company offers telecommunication services to aid the growth of local businesses.

David Felix: David is the owner of Dinilite Limited, a catering company based in Lagos. Dinilite Limited offers food delivery and catering services across Lagos.

Adewunmi Adeogun: Adewunmi owns Discovery Sense Travels, a travel agency based in Lagos. Discovery Sense Travels specialise in travel, logistics and vacation packages. They provide ease and comfort for an affordable price.

Peter Taire: Peter owns Distinct Ace & Grace Ent. based in Lagos. They provide quality services in the retail and trade industry.

Olugbemiga John Olutimilehin: Oluwaseun is the lead at DrEnoch Systems, a micro tech startup based in Lagos. DrEnoch Systems specialises in tech products and services to aid business owners grow their bottomline.

Chinenye Duru: Chinenye has a dream that one day, humans would be free from malnutrition. With her business, Ducho Nutrition Services based in Imo state, the sole aim is to contribute to creating a malnutrition free world.

Sunday Otutu: Sunday owns Eagles Mount Enterprise, based in Rivers. Eagles Mount Enterprise specialises in Agricultural feed, and poultry farming services. They are also experts in fish farming, and breeding of cattles.

Usen Ofonime: Usen runs Edensfield Services based in Akwa Ibom. As an environmental health advocate, Usen’s company offers general cleaning services, waste collection, disposal and pest control services to communities. They also offer services like lawn dressing & maintenance, landscaping & environmental beautification, industrial cleaning, laundry & dry cleaning.

Chiedu Marvels: Chiedu owns EDICEO International, an Education outfit based in Osun. EDICEO International tries to provide executive education for Self-Actualization.

AbdulLateef K. Ibrahim: AbdulLateef is the Chief Executive Officer of EICT Institute, based in Kano. EICT Institute serves as a value-creation hub that assists businesses in administration and ICT-based tasks. The aim of the business is to assist other SMEs with simplified business solutions that cut across the ICT space and administrative services.

Kolawole Olaniyi: Kolawole is the owner of Emroy Studios, located in Abuja. Emroy Studios are photo experts who strive to keep memories alive by creating beautiful images.

Wilson Ikpe Wilson: Wilson is the owner of Emykpe Media Studios, a micro business located in the heart of Akwa Ibom. Emykpe Media Studio provides unrivaled media services in videography, digital photography and entertainment with DJ Services.

Ugochukwu Onyeri: Ugochukwu is the owner of Euglobe Solutions Limited, a micro business based in Lagos. Euglobe Solutions Limited is a ‘multi stream’ technology management services company which focuses on providing customized engineering services for a wide-range of industries.

Hauwa Bage: Hauwa is the owner of Eve Safya Atelier. Hauwa’s goal is to make Eve Safya Atelier a globally recognised and established fashion brand known for its innovativeness in creating the perfect product for customers.

David Okozide: David is the owner of Exodus Petroleum Limited, a micro business based in Lagos. Exodus Petroleum Limited deals in oil, gas, petrol and diesel products.

Arije Bisola: Exotic Bella Skincare, a Lagos based micro business, is owned by Bisola. Bisola is a Cosmetics Engineer and is passionate about creating products that would enhance her client's complexion, which she does through the creation of her Skincare Products Range. Exoticbella products are made with rich organic herbs and other skin nourishing ingredients that are proven to give a healthy, beautiful and gorgeous complexion.

Aliyu Ayodeji Haruna: Aliyu is the owner of Faaz Agribusiness Ent. a micro business based in Plateau. Faaz Agribusiness provides wholesome food with the aim of making people healthy.

Faibeta: Faibeta is the owner of Faibeta Integ. Resc. Ltd, a micro business in Benue. Faibeta Integrated is involved in the sale of goods and services that satisfies consumer wants and needs.

Chika Ezewuzie: Chika is the owner of Fanford Services Limited, a micro business based in Lagos. Fanford offers professional, reliable and affordable cleaning services to its customers and clients.

Ahmad Abduljalil: Ahmad is the creative director of El-Junaid Designs, based in Kaduna. With the business, Ahmad offers fantastic fashion designs for both male and female.

Soyoye Victoria: Victoria is the chief creative director of Favour Home of Fashion, a micro business based in Ogun state. Favour Home of Fashion designs good quality home made bags and clothes at best prices.

Kolawole Bafunmiso: Kolawole owns Fikayomi Farms in Ogun state. They specialize in poultry, fishery, animal husbandry and other farm produce.

Olusegun Solaogun: Firstway Bookshop is a bookstore located in Ondo state. It is one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous bookshops and offers an unrivaled inventory of books and other educational and ICT materials on diverse subject areas. They deliver all kinds of quality books and stationery through their e-commerce site www.firstwaybookshop.com to academic establishments and individuals across the nation at an affordable price.

Chinenye Obinna Ernest: Obinna is the owner of Flourish Farms based in Imo state. Flourish’s livestock farm specializes in rearing of piglets as well as the processing and packaging of pork meat.

Oghenetega Fole: Tega is the owner of Fole Foods, an hospitality company launched in 2014 in Warri, Delta state. Fole Foods is a small business that cooks and sells healthy and tasty food in a clean environment. Presently in seven locations in Warri and one in Benin, Fole Foods has over 20 employees.

Michael Adediran: Michael owns Food and Nutrition Concept (FONUCO) in Lagos. Michael’s company ensures the production of hygienic agricultural produce (chicken, ducks, gizzard, mushroom, and cereal) for the Nigerian market.

Faith Taddaeus: Faith is the CEO of Framathad stores, a fashion outfit in Gombe. Framathad are experts in designing beautifully customized headpieces such as turban caps, autogele, fascinators, and hats.

Bright Thompson: Bright owns GallioGold Procurements and Services, a Technology and ICT firm in Anambra. They specialize in the installation of security systems for vehicles, homes, and offices. Their services include the installation of vehicle trackers, fire alarm systems, CCTV camera gates/office Automations, amongst others. GallioGold can be reached by dialling *6031*629#.

Jumoke Omoniyi: Jumoke is the CEO of Gidwec Telecoms, based in Oyo. Gidwec provides affordable communication and internet solutions for individuals and corporate organizations.

Samira Jibir: Samira is the Chief Executive Director of Glisten International Academy. Glisten academy is a primary and secondary school in Abuja that offers quality education in order to raise a generation of intellectuals.

Angela Ajala: Angela owns Global Ladela Agro Farms in Abuja. They specialise in agricultural services such as poultry farming, cattle breeding, amongst others.

Titus Ashafa: Titus owns God Wins Hostel in Ogun state. Titus seeks to provide comfortable accommodation for students in community universities.

Godwin Adamu: Godwin is the producer of Goldwins Pure Honey based in Plateau state. With his product, Godwin delivers quality natural honey from the source.

Pascal Padova: Pascal owns Greatness Electrical Store in Lagos. Pascal is experienced in providing electronic services. Alongside providing services, Pascal also sells electrical appliances.

Ogunmoroti Olajide: Olajide owns Greenled Infotech Ltd in Ebonyi, an ICT company that focuses on IT solutions such as solar and electrical installations, CCTV installations, and biometrics installations. He is an experienced entrepreneur in the information technology and regional technical support industry.

Omotayo Sulaimon: Omotayo is the CEO of Guidance Business Centre in Lagos. They offer real time telecommunication services within the community at affordable rates.

Ridwan Abdulsalam: Ridwan is the CEO of Hanbali Ventures, an educational outfit in Lagos. They provide educational materials for kids and school students.

Michael Uwakwe: Michael owns Healthy Farms in Imo. They produce agricultural products, poultry and cattle breeds in small scale.

Collins Uchenna Egede: Collins is the CEO of Hotels and Venue Finder, a hospitality firm in Lagos. They specialize in hotel bookings, and event management services. Collins and his team prioritises comfort and place people over profit.

Oluremi Isaac: Oluremi owns ICB Hub, an educational outfit in Ondo. ICB Hub is an accountability partner that trains people on how to read their self help books.

Mohammed Auwal: Mohammed owns Ima Multimedia ltd, an ICT firm in Yobe. They render computer and telecommunication services to the local community.

Dr. Ekpedeme Udom: Dr. Udom is the president of The African Foundation for Development of Infrastructure and social Services in communities (AFODISE). AFODISE is an NGO committed to developing, building and partnering with, medium and small scale business start-ups to develop sustainable businesses and scale up human capital through skills acquisition trainings. AFODISE helps to provide financing, build partnerships, networks and assist in technical and managerial trainings. The aim is to provide jobs and job options for people in local communities.

Obinna Luke: Luke is the owner of Install Naija in Kano. With his company, Luke provides essential electrical installation services to customers and clients alike

Mustapha Shuaib: Mustapha owns Inversio Technologies, a tested and trusted Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) & HSE company operating out of Lagos. Inversio Technologies has worked for clients in different industries, including hotels, frozen foods, and co.

Emeka Richard Echefu: Emeka owns Iskool NG, an educational outfit in Lagos. They have an online learning platform that provides study materials in form of videos, audio and pdf documents to students.

Joshua Idumijiie: Joshua owns Joshua Analytics, an ICT firm in Kaduna. They provide top-notch digital and analytical skills for Nigerian business enterprises.

Joshua Okwara: Joshua owns Jrisetech, an ICT firm in Lagos. Risetech is an independent software development and consulting company registered with Nigeria Corporate Affairs Commission. The company constantly works on developing and improving its service performance to satisfy customers and maintain long-term cooperation with them.

Ada Okorie: Ada is the CEO of Julie Harrison Pharma Ltd in Lagos. They offer pharmaceutical services to ensure a healthy community.

Yusuf Sani: Yusuf owns Jumbo Eggs, Animal Feeds and Provisions in Yobe. They sell all kinds of grains, animal feed and provisions.

Ayodeji Lydia Olatunji: Lydia owns Kitchessence, a micro business focused on the retail of kitchen utensils. Kitchessence provides online and offline services out of Lagos.

Olaolu Olawale: Olaolu owns Kocia Solutions Limited, an ICT consulting firm in Lagos. They build, support and manage ICT solutions for businesses.

Adeola Ayeni: Koreteegold Food and Grocery is a catering company in Lagos, providing food and grocery services for consumers. Korenteegold is regards themselves as the best food plug for busy Moms to stock up food and grocery at low prices, hassle free and prompt delivery.

Odudu Umoh: Odudu owns Kumpas Production, an Advertising and Media firm in Akwa Ibom. Kumpas Production provides media, advertising and communication services to businesses in Akwa Ibom.

Olamijuwon Ajiboye: Azuna owns La Creme Babies, a fashion outfit in Lagos offering fashion, clothing, textile and designs for babies. Olamijuwon is a fashion and style consultant with special focus on Kids from cradle to early teens styling them for different looks from causal to preppy to formal. La Creme also work with expectant mums to prepare for the arrival of their babies, ensuring that they have all they need to nurture their bundle of joy. .

Azuna Kelechi: Azuna runs Legendaryazunna out of Abia. Legendaryazunna sells goods, groceries and personal items to consumers and business owners.

Henry Lingwe Barnabas: Henry owns Lingwe Garri and Palm oil in Adamawa. Henry’s locally made foodstuff preserves the natural nutrients. Henry seeks to provide foodstuff to communities around and Nigeria at large.

Sulisumen Peter: Sulisumen owns Lisumen Innovative Hub, a micro business in Adamawa. Lisumen innovative hub is an ICT firm that provides software development, branding and graphics design services for small businesses.

Abayomi Onifade: Abayomi owns Loret Infrastructure, a technology focused outfit in Lagos. Abayomi and his team provide ICT services with Loret to enhance business productivity.

Mark Godwin: Mark is the lead tutor of Magnificent Tutors. Magnificent Tutors is an educational outfit located in Lagos to provide basic and simplified learning, as well as examination registration services. Magnificent Tutors also provide qualified home tutors for both primary and secondary school students.

Ahmad Hamza Ahmad: Ahmad owns Maina Rice, a local Agro-processing company in Nasarawa. Ahmad, with Maina Rice, produces and sells stone-free and polished rice in 25kg and 50kg sizes.

Boiso Maria Owodiong: Maria is the CEO of Marie Angela Exquisite, a fashion outfit in Lagos. Mary’s micro business is focused on the sale of bespoke fascinators, hats, and turbans.

Nguseer Vivien T: Vivien owns Me2u Enterprise, a hospitality company in Benue. Nguser’s business offers nutritious meals for restaurant, catering and delivery purposes. Me2U Enterprises operates in the hospitality sector offering catering, mobile kitchen, restaurant eat-in, take-out and delivery services. including. Vivien and her team are also into events management. “The MTN Y'ello 200 has enhanced our business processes, built capacity for effective and efficient management, increased visibility, availed us with digital resources and other aesthetic business benefits. We are grateful for this.”

Lynn Felix: Lynn is the owner of Mega Flone Services in Lagos. Felix’s micro business is focused on offering digital and internet solutions for businesses.

Patrick Obumselu: Patrick is the creative director of Mekury Global Solutions based in Anambra state. Patrick is a creative genius who uses his media outfit to produce advertising and media solutions for businesses with the aim of boosting growth for these small businesses.

Ola Agbetu_Quadri: Ola is the owner of Menu Menu Farms in Ogun state. With his effort and hardwork, Ola supplies farm produce to communities around the state and South-West Nigeria.

Martins Daudu: Martins is the creative director of Merit Visual Studios, a creative media company in Abuja. Martins chairs the day to day creative sessions with his team as they provide topnotch digital service solutions to businesses.

Mohammed Mamman: Mamman is the CEO of Metrofac Interlink Ltd, a micro real estate company headquartered in Kaduna. Metrofac interlink Ltd is a dedicated estate-management company that seeks to address the housing deficits that impede the nation’s growth.

Murjanatu Kabir: Kabir owns MK collections NG, an online fashion outfit in Katsina. Mk collections NG is a fashion store that seeks to bring to life the fashion desires of its customers.

“In 2018, i branded my business from the motivation i got watching YouTube videos and success stories from other entrepreneurs. MK collections NG is now an online store, undergoing CAC registration, and have a website where our customers can place an order directly. With the opportunities given to us by Mtn, we are looking forward to mentoring and creating job opportunities for other upcoming entrepreneurs who have passion for same type of business”.

Obiabuchi Martin: Martin is the CEO of Monstruct Engineering Services, a building and construction company in Rivers. They provide quality construction projects at affordable prices without compromising standards.

Yusuf Ahmed Gangkuba: Yusuf is the CEO of Mr. Kuba Desserts, a catering company in Adamawa. They provide top notch catering services to clients across the country.

Umar Muhammed Tanimu: Umar owns Mutcare Integrated Concept Farms in Kogi. Umar’s business focuses on the processing and delivery of livestock products. Mutcare integrated Concepts Farms is an all-encompassing-agricultural enterprise that specialises in the rearing, processing and delivery of healthy livestock produce.

Ezuzu Napu Matthew: Ezuzu is the owner of Napumat Enterprise, a fashion outfit in Adamawa. Napumat Enterprise sells and delivers trending fashionable clothing and accessories like, suits, polos, Pants, corporate shoes, sneakers, wrist watches and bracelets.

Nafisat Abduallahi: Nafisat owns NAT-Empire Jewelry in Zamfara. Nafisat’s luxury store is into quality jewelry and fashionable pieces sold at reasonable prices.

Ntoka Fumnanya: Fumnanya owns Naya’s Stitches in Lagos, an online store dedicated to creating elegant female outfits. Naya's Stitches provide’s bespoke and ready-to-wear clothes such as tops, shirts, trousers, skirts, and gowns, using African prints fabrics or English Fabrics. They ensure that clothes are of good quality, neatly made to fit customers thereby satisfying their desire to look smart, pretty, beautiful and confident.

Babatunde Naheemot: Naheemot owns Neemarh’s Apparel, a fashion outfit in Lagos. Neemar’s Apparel seeks to beautify Nigerian women with fashionable outfits.

Vincent Aluu: Vincent is the CEO of Nellyvin Global Resources Ventures, a Media and Publicity firm in Akwa Ibom. Vincent desires to help small businesses communicate their business offerings with the local community. He is a researcher, writer, author and media practitioner. He has more than 13 years work experience spanning banking, human resources, media and public relations, government, products and business development. Nellyvin Global also offer ICT and human resource services, company branding and products development, digital services, design and printing services, advertisement and public relations. They are also publishers of Naija Eye Witness News, an online news platform.

Amobi Obi: Amobi Obi is the owner of New Heaven Foods, a micro business based in Anambra. New Heaven Foods is a local food producer that is dedicated to satisfying customers with healthy and tasty meals. They are specialists in the bread business, ranging from production, raw materials, bakery establishment and management, and training.

Bolarinwa Yekeen: Bolarinwa runs Nile Delivery Service, a logistics company in Kaduna. Bolarinwa provides top-notch delivery services across the state with expansion plans to northern states and gradually cover the whole country while they actively and continuously deploy technology and data to serve their growing customers.

IBRAHIM N. ABDULRAZAK: Noogul Digital Services is an ICT company in Kaduna, offering digital services to businesses. The business is dedicated to creating a digital hub in order to expand the frontiers of learning and digital-market placement so as to serve Africa and beyond.

GOZIE UDEMBA: Gozie is the CEO of Norrig Wellness Solutions. Based in Abuja, Gozie’s micro business is focused on developing innovative digital solutions for the health sector. Gozie and his team are striving to enhance health and wellness with digital solutions and technology.

Ali Muhammad Mahmid: Ali Muhammad owns Nyako 3030 Farms in Yobe. They specialize in Agricultural produce such as eggs, meat, fisheries, hatchery. Ali also gives back to the society with his agricultural training.

Ogwuniru Chidiogor Victor: Victor owns Ogwuniru Arinze Nigeria Enterprise (OANE), a micro business based in Lagos. OANE serves as a wide-ranging business enterprise that deals with household items like kitchen utensils and home appliances.

Louisa Anaedevha: Louisa owns Ofe Naturals, a skincare brand based in Lagos. Louisa’s business manufactures organic skincare products. Ofe Natural is a skincare company that markets and distributes 100% homemade organic skincare products. The business was born out of a passion to produce skincare products that are healthy, safe, mild on the skin and effective. Louisa believes in absolutely beautiful skin, so she harnesses the many wonders of nature to bring handmade and homemade products that transform the skin to show its natural radiance.

Benjamin Ohonusi: Benjamin owns Ofumeh Global Services, an interior design company in Lagos. Ofumeh Global Services is an interior furnishing and decorating company that seeks to provide Nigerian homes with a touch of class.

Rukayat Raji: Ojaconnect merchandise is a single point online marketplace that supplies, process and package fresh farm produce to individuals, restaurants and organizations. Operating out of Lagos, Ojaconnect is one of the micro businesses that is advancing agriculture in Nigeria.

Ogbodo Okechukwu Sunday: Sunday is the owner of Ok Agvet & Tech Servs Ltd. Ok Agvet & Tech Servs provides agricultural produce, fish and poultry farming. Sunday and his partners are also into cattle breeding.

Nike Olumuyiwa: Nike runs the micro business, Opendoors ventures out of Lagos. Opendoors ventures offer business support services and computer training to individuals and businesses alike.

Ogonna Obiefuna: Ogonna started her micro business, Ose Oji B’anyi, to provide Igbo traditional food in the country’s capital. Operating out of Abuja, Ose Oji B’anyi is into all natural special African spicy & non-spicy peanut butters. It is a Nigerian brand of 100% natural spicy, non-spicy and more variants of peanut butters. It is made with finely selected species of groundnuts/peanuts, some natural spices and natural sweeteners, blended together to produce a super, yummy and delicious taste.

Agbebaku Rapheal: Raphael runs Palace Fashion Royale, a micro business based in Lagos. Palace Fashion Royale creates the latest up to date trends in local and international fashion.

Bisi Folahan: Bisi created Palmacedar Limited to provide ICT and digital services in Nigeria, including networks and systems integration, websites and application development, etc. Palmacedar is a micro business based in Lagos.

Olanike Mustapha: Pam Travels & Tours ltd is a travel and tour company in Oyo state. They handle flight and hotel reservation, airport transfer, visa advisory, overseas school placements and local & international tours. “Travels Diva”, she is a travels consultant with almost 2 decades of experience. She runs Pams Travels & Tours Limited, a travels consultancy company that handles domestic and international tours, Honey Moon Packages, Flight Tickets, Hotels Reservation, Airport Transfer and Visa Assistance. She is loves adventure and is opened to learning new things.

Celine Okoroma: Celine is the CEO of Paraclete Legal Consulting in Rivers state. Celine and her team render legal support, business advisory & regulatory compliance services to MSMEs, small & large organisations. Celine’s legal consulting recognises the importance of legal advice for business. She, thus, offer affordable services for MSMEs

Godwin Ikechukwu: Godwin’s Paschef Global offers agriculture, poultry, fish farming, cattle breeding services out of Gombe.

Francis Uka: Francis’ PeCap Development Centre provides businesses with workplace solutions to maximize productivity. PeCap is a micro business based in Enugu and boasts to be the number one tech business support agency, east of the Niger.

Sunday Kolawole Sholanke: Pets Point Recycling is Sunday’s brainchild which engages in the reprocessing of PET bottles, old newspapers and cartons in Oyo, in order to derive economic value from perceived wastes. Sunday seeks ways to turn waste into meaningful and useful products.

Saidu Zubairu: Zubairu’s PH Aluminum & Property offers aluminium services, high profile constructions, casement and window shining. Zubairu’s business is a small business that offers its business to other businesses and homes around Gombe.

Pius Odejayi: Pius uses his Pixcon Digital micro business based in Lagos to offer printing and publishing services to other businesses.

Odewale Oba Adeniyi: Odewale’s Plainfield Security Services Ltd. in Ondo provides security services to protect and ensure a safer environment for clients and their establishments. Plainfield Security provides security solution to both corporate and private organizations specially in security equipment like CCTV, metal detector, fire alarm systems, fire protective equipment, electric fence, industrial torch light, etc.

Temidayo Abiodun: Temidayo owns Preteva, a women's clothing brand in Lagos, specialising in corporate ready to wear outfits for working women and ball dresses for girls. Temidayo is the creative director of Preteva.

Augustine Nkemjika: Augustine is the proprietor of Primeview Signals, a small business in Rivers. He describes his business as a one stop shop for all kinds of reliable smartphones and internet devices.

Adamu Musa: Adamu owns Printing and Typing. Adamu’s micro business offers printing and publishing services to businesses in Yobe.

Chinedu Onyekuru: Chinedu owns Purple Rain International in Abuja. Purple Rain Int’l Consulting Limited was incorporated in 2014 with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria with a core focus in the following areas; SME support, Tourism, Hospitality, Events Management, Training/Capacity Building, General Consultancy services, Organizing International Business/Trade Tours.

Anthony Merem: Anthony is the CEO of R & T-Vision Limited. R & T is a high-end boutique in Ogun state that sells quality corporate & special functions ready-to-wear dresses/shoes for men and women including accessories. The business provides savvy wears (Turkey Suits, Gowns, Jeans, Chinos, & T-Shirts) for corporate and casuals for Men, Women and Children. R & T Collections is a one stop boutique for those who are particular about quality corporate/special occasions ready-to-wear dresses at affordable prices.

Imran Khalid: Imran is the CEO of Radiant Gems & Jewelry in Plateau. Imran provides gemstone services for the jewelry industry

Oyinlola Adejare: Oyinlola owns Remiel Oil & Gas ltd in Lagos. They are into the wholesale and distribution and sale of petroleum products. Remiel Oil and Gas is also into petroleum exploration & mining.

NWAOBIA HENRY CHIBUIKE: Remnant Digital Studios provides media and digital solutions for businesses in Abia state.

Obiageli Aladejabi: Obiageli owns Retail Giants in Lagos. Obiageli and her team provide learning facilities for students to enable them to study effectively. Retail Giants is a social initiative passionate about upholding and driving standards and ensuring best practices within the retail industry in Nigeria. They aim to be the go to platform for retail opportunities and training in Africa.

Lawrence EKhator: Lawrence owns Robson Pharmaceutical Ltd in Lagos. Lawrence is a trained medical practitioner. Lawrence helps to enhance collective health with his pharmacy where drugs and other healthcare items to prescribed patients.

Olusola Ojo: Olusola owns Royal Harmony Multiv in Oyo state. An integrated-service micro business that provides 360 degrees consultancy aids to businesses.

Bobmaunel Oluwatomisin: Bobmanuel owns Royal Line Foods in Oyo. They provide food and catering services to businesses and consumers.

Hussaini Saddam Abdulhadi: Hussaini owns Saddam's poultry farming in Katsina. Hussaini provides healthy chickens and eggs to local markets.

Seliat Micheal Agbugui: Seliat owns Sàllystìtçhèsáñdfâshíôñ in Rivers. Being an expert in creative fashion, Seliat redefines fashion with dignity in an alluring way. Sàllystìtçhèsáñdfâshíôñ, is a fashion house that produces ready to wear and bespoke tailored clothing for both adults and kids, hand crocheted and knitted shawls, sweaters, chair cushion, etc. The products are made from quality fabrics sewn /crocheted into trendy fashionable and unique designs/styles suitable for each customer's taste.

Farinde Michael: Farinde owns Samic-idea Multiventure in Oyo. Farinde and his team provide wholesome service and solutions to businesses having digital and communication challenges.

Samuel Akinnubi: Samuel is the proprietor of Sam's Business Consults in Ogun state. Samuel is an expert consultant in the areas of agriculture, poultry, fish farming, and cattle breeding.

Samuel Florence is into fashion designing, clothing and textile fabrics for consumers in Lagos. Florence runs a solo business that thrives on creating bespoke clothes on demand.

Olubunmi Oluwasina: Olubunmi owns SANE Farms in Lagos. They are into livestock sales such as chickens, turkeys, layers, eggs, and rabbits. Oluwasina’s business also provides arable farming and farm start up consultancy services for new entrants into agriculture.

Egwu Onyebuchi Vincent: Vincent owns Satellite installations in Enugu. Vincent describes his team as experts in all kinds of satellite TV cable installation services.

Olaiya Abdulrahman: Abdulrahman runs Scholarship Region from Oyo. Scholarship Region is an ICT-based firm that assists businesses in storing, retrieving and transferring digital data. It is an offspring of Intelregion, a leading online platform/information house that focuses on giving users and the general public quality intel in news, jobs, scholarships, entertainment, sports and many more.

Oluwasegun Osanyintade: Oluwasegun owns Segtop Prints in Ogun state. They provide printing and computer services, computer sales and repair. Oluwasegun is also into general trading (perfumes, wrist watches & clothing).

Sharon Olayinka: Sharon owns Sharon poultry in Kogi. With her business, Sharon sells different types of healthy birds such as broilers, layers and turkey.

Hammed Oluwasola: Hammed owns Showbiz_tastybite in Oyo. Hammed is a professional baker specialised in the baking of tasty cakes and delicious small chops.

Werleed Awter: Werleed owns Profitor, an online store for business owners in Kano. With his ecommerce business, Werleed seeks to provide a marketplace that boosts sales and opportunities for small businesses.

Babajide Daramola: Babajide owns Smart Allegiance Professional Ltd, an advisory and accounting firm in Ogun. Babajide and his team of accounting experts help MSMEs in their business and book management.

Roland Soli: Roland owns SoRoleen, a catering company in Rivers. SoRoleen provides food and catering services to local businesses and consumers.

Saheed Lasisi: Saheed owns SouthBeach Farms Limited in Lagos. Saheed’s business sells poultry produce at an affordable price. SouthBeach Farms Limited is home to great-tasting, healthy, and organic Frozen Chickens.

Patrick Atrogo: Patrick owns Sovise Cook&Bake in Rivers. Patrick’s business strength is ensuring satisfaction through delicious meals.

Ogechi Chukwu: Ogechi owns St. Cecilia Eye Clinic in Rivers. St. Cecilia is an optometry that offers quality and affordable eye care services in the community. Ogechi has years of experience and training in the field and has been certified.

Stephanie Oge: Stephanie is the CEO of Stephanie’s Place in Lagos. Stephanie’s business supplies grocery and food products to consumers. Stephanie's Place sell personal and house hold items, souvenirs, exercise and fitness products, perfumes and gift items online at affordable prices without the stress of shopping at several stores.

Abiodun Ogunjobi: Abiodun is the owner of Strong Edifice Design Company, producers of durable and high quality paints for businesses. Abiodun’s business is located in Lagos. Strong Edifice Design Company is a building design company with the aim of providing services to real estate investors.

Joseph Esan: Joseph owns Superior Avest Ltd in Ekiti. Joseph’s business supplies agricultural produce to consumers within and outside the state.

Iwu Davidson: Iwu owns Survey Store Next Door in Rivers. Iwu’s business is specialised in the sale of surveying instruments. Survey store is a one stop shop where surveying / measuring instruments and accessories are sold. Stock ranges from differential / handHeld GPS, total station series, automatic level, etc.

Usman Ismail: Jabir owns Jaisha Tailoring business in Kano. He makes ready to wear pieces for customers. Jabir is looking to expand the frontiers of his business.

Adeyemi Ishaq: Adeyemi is the proprietor of Taoheed Memorial Group of Schools in Ogun state. Adeyemi is trying to reduce the number of out-of-school children in his community by providing very affordable but quality education for students.

Patricia Chidimma Attah: Patricia owns Tasha Dimes Stores in Enugu. Patricia and her team provide beautiful fabrics and fashion accessories to residents in Enugu.

Tolu Esther: Tolu is the creative director of T- Esther Wears, a clothing brand in Lagos. Tolu is skilled in the fine art of producing corporate wears, using native fabrics. She uses her business to promote Nigerian culture.

Dominic E. Obozuwa: Dominic owns The MACFund ESN, a social enterprise in Abuja. The MACFund ESN is a business hub designed to facilitate digital services, product development and business development for SMEs within the Nigerian business community.

Pungni Bayan: Pungni owns The Right Signet ltd, an ICT company in Plateau. The Right Signnet provides information and technology services to small businesses in Plateau.

Sanya Timi: Sanya owns Timi Bracelets in Ogun state. Sanya sells quality bracelets. Sanya is also an expert at creating personalised bracelets to suit the customer’s taste and style.

Yakubu Dominic Maina: Yakubu owns Tob-Life Farms in Yobe state. They sell poultry and agriculture produce. Tob-Life Farms are into catfish and poultry farming. They supply fingerlings and table size catfish as well as smoked catfish and also produce poultry meat.

Tom Olaniyan: Tom owns Tomade Farms in Oyo. They sell poultry and agricultural products. Tomade Farms are into agriculture, poultry and fish farming. They also supply farm produce and meat as well.

Talub Amole: Talub owns U-Talib General Consultancy & Educational Services in Abuja. They provide general consultancy and educational services for schools. Talub is passionate about education and child development.

Bello O. Victor: Bello owns VascoXpress Cards Ltd in Abuja. They are into printing and publishing of cards, flyers, and other official materials. Abubakar Sadiq Yakubu: Abubakar owns Virtual Konnect, a telecommunications firm in Abuja. Virtual Konnect is into telecoms and other digital products and services, looking forward to diversifying into ICT hardware in the nearest future.

Victoria Tebowei: V-lite Solution is a micro ICT solution provider based in Lagos. V-lite Solutions Ltd provides technology and ICT services for a more efficient, and effective service delivery.

Aderonke Ibilola: Aderonke owns Wellbury Legal Services in Lagos. They support SMEs on legal and regulatory framework to enhance business growth and sustainability.

Muhammad Yazeed Mustapha: Muhammad owns Yabazzee Vogue, a fashion outfit in Lagos. They create and design perfect-fitting fashion items for consumers. Mustapha is a graduate of fashion design and clothing technology from HAFED POLY Kazaure and he takes time to pay attention to details of the work

Fwangkat Daburak: Daburak owns Yen Express Nig. in Plateau. They offer affordable healthcare services for the local community.

Motunrayo Akanfe Kataye: Motunrayo owns Yuppie Technology Ltd, an ICT company in Nassarawa. Yuppie Technology Ltd assists business activities such as design, manufacturing, distribution and sales.

Raheem Yusuff Olatunji: Raheem owns Yutex Entertainment in Oyo. Yutex entertainment aims to be an inclusive global arts and entertainment platform that would empower persons with disabilities and the less privileged in the society, by inspiring, motivating, igniting and investing in their will-power to succeed in life irrespective of life challenges thrown at them.

Akorede Akerele: Akorede owns Zeelog in Oyo. They supply agricultural products for business owners. The services include agricultural supplies and storage and logistics services for business owners.

Salawu Rasaki: Salawu owns Zoalcom Nig Ltd In Lagos. They specialize in customer acquisition, sales and distribution for mobile network operators. Zoalcom Nig ltd deals in customer acquisition, sales and distribution for mobile network operators, pay TV and utility. Rasaki and team have a target of scaling from <1% to >5% in 3years.

Adamu Goje: Adamu is the principal of Tehiz Resources Intl Ltd, a micro business out of Abuja. The business aims to shine the light on businesses to make them more visible to their target clients.