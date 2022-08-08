Bitget renews sponsorship with PGL for DOTA 2 Major Arlington 2022

Founded in 2002, PGL is an innovative and independent tournament organiser. Since its launch, PGL has been running offline events and producing esports-related content for a national and international audience. The partnership between Bitget and PGL started back in October 2021 with the sponsorship of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 as its official partner back in October-November 2021.

Meanwhile, DOTA 2 is one of the most popular esports events among esports viewers. With a $500,000 prize pool, PGL DOTA 2 Major Arlington is set to take place from August 4-14 in Arlington, Texas.

Commenting on the partnership, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget said, “We are glad to partner with PGL as the exclusive cryptocurrency partner for its flagship events. With a dedicated following of hundreds and thousands of fans worldwide, this continuous partnership with PGL provides an opportunity to build awareness about the crypto space. Moreover, it will also be beneficial to expanding our user base and further encouraging adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. Looking forward, we look forward to strengthening such relationships to further eliminate the gap between existing communities and the crypto ecosystem.”

According to recent research, the global esports audience is going to reach 532 million and will surpass 640 million in 2025. Esports is gaining popularity around the world with an expanding audience base, which is helping Bitget to reach more potential users and share its vision of increasing financial independence with knowledge of cryptocurrency.

“Bitget is always embracing partnerships and cooperation with like-minded and trustworthy partners from different industries, so as to attract more potential and interested people to know and join the crypto world and bridge the crypto industry and other areas.” said Gracy.

"We are delighted to have partners like Bitget, a brand that showed interest in the esports industry, an industry that attracts more and more players, viewers, and enthusiasts and generates a lot of top-notch entertainment. We believe that together with our partners, we can reach new horizons in the esports universe. The future looks great,” said Silviu Stroie, CEO of PGL.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance with a 600-strong workforce.

Since Bitget’s official launch in the crypto derivatives market in June 2019, the platform has now become one of the world’s largest crypto copy trading and derivatives exchanges, and is ranked in the top five globally by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko for derivatives trading by volume. The leading exchange focuses on transforming the way people connect and trade with social trading. Its flagship offering, One-Click Copy Trade, is nothing short of a pioneer in social trading, and has amassed over 55,000 professional traders, with approximately 1.1 million followers, innovating the experience for crypto derivatives traders worldwide.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of ‘Better Trading, Better Life’, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major’s official esport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with the leading esports organisation, Team Spirit, and Turkey’s leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray, were also announced in early 2022.

